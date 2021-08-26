BurgerFi Partners with ICR to Enhance Investor Relations Efforts

Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi, stated, “This partnership marks another step forward in our growth strategy. This year we have significantly bolstered our management team, delivered exceptional top-line growth, and have experienced very strong business momentum coming out of the pandemic through our new store openings and the successful execution of our marketing strategy. With the strategic backing of ICR, we expect to develop an investor communications strategy that will meaningfully increase our exposure.”

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) (“BurgerFi” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s fastest-growing premium fast-casual concepts, Fast Casuals’ #1 Brand of the Year for 2021 in the Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and the top fast casual better burger chain in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice award winner for 2021, today announced that it has engaged ICR, LLC, a leading strategic communications advisory firm, to manage its investor relations program.

Julio Ramirez, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased to have retained ICR, a company with a proven track record of success and a leader in strategic corporate communications. Working together, we expect to develop a strong investor relations strategy and increase both our transparency and connectivity to the investment community. With their deep knowledge of the U.S. capital markets, accompanied by extensive experience within the restaurant industry, ICR proved to be the perfect partner. Moving forwards, ICR is well equipped to enhance our current investor communications program, help us clearly articulate our Company vision, raise our Company profile, and ensure that our existing investor base as well as new potential shareholders are apprised of all of our corporate milestones.”

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept is chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% American angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year, was named "Best Burger Joint" by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, was listed as a "Top Restaurant Brand to Watch" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019 and was included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter.

BurgerFi is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with its clients to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to more than 750 clients in approximately 20 industries. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand (www.westwicke.com). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore, San Francisco and Beijing. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.

Investor Relations:

ICR

Lynne Collier

IR-BFI@icrinc.com

646-430-2216

Company Contact:

BurgerFi International Inc.

IR@burgerfi.com

Media Relations Contact:

Quinn PR

Laura Neroulias

burgerfi@quinn.pr