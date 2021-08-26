BioCryst Appoints Dr. Steven Galson to Board of Directors

Most recently, Dr. Galson served as the senior vice president, research and development at Amgen. Prior to joining Amgen in 2010, where he also led regulatory affairs, Dr. Galson spent more than 20 years in public service roles across the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Department of Energy (DOE), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). From 2001 to 2007, Dr. Galson progressed from deputy director, to acting director, to director of CDER at the FDA. From 2007 to 2009 he served as acting surgeon general of the United States.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced that the company has appointed former director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), and former acting surgeon general, Steven Galson, M.D., MPH to its board of directors.

“It has been impressive to watch as an industry observer how rapidly BioCryst has invented and developed multiple novel, oral medicines for rare diseases that act against such challenging drug targets. I am excited to join the board at this transformative time for the company, with a successful commercial launch of ORLADEYO underway, BCX9930 advancing across many indications and a prolific R&D team continuing to develop new medicines for patients with rare diseases,” Galson said.

“Through his R&D leadership role at Amgen and his experience as the director of CDER at FDA, Steve has seen first-hand what it takes for companies to successfully develop and commercialize a broad portfolio of medicines that meet unmet needs for patients, and we are very pleased to add his world-class expertise to the BioCryst board,” said Robert Ingram, chairman of BioCryst.

Dr. Galson received a B.S. in biochemistry from the State University of New York at Stony Brook, an M.D. from the Mt. Sinai School of Medicine and a master’s in public health from the Harvard School of Public Health.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO (berotralstat) is approved in the United States, the European Union, Japan and the United Kingdom. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB (peramivir injection) has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.biocryst.com.