checkAd

Kaixin Auto Holdings Signed Binding Term Sheet to Acquire EV Manufacturer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

BEIJING, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced that the Company has reached a binding term sheet to acquire 100% equity of Henan Yujie Times Automobile Co., Ltd. (“Yujie”) through new share issuance. Yujie is a leading Chinese electronic vehicles (“EV”) manufacturer specialized in small size multi-function EVs. The contemplated deal would be the first major M&A transaction following the establishment of Kaixin’s New Energy Vehicle Unit. It marks Kaixin’s official entry into China’s small size EV market, which is forecasted to reach a 10 million vehicles scale over the next 5 years according to Yujie.

Established in 2017, Yujie’s smart factory in Mengzhou, Henan has an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles and achieved a substantial production cost advantage to peers according to Yujie. Yujie promotes three models of small size EVs under the POCCO brand, namely “DuoDuo”, “MeiMei” and “LaLa”, with “DuoDuo” and “MeiMei” already in commercial production stage. According to Yujie, the three models tap into its innovative core technologies in small size EVs to achieve multi-function and large usage space. Yujie’s in-house developed vehicle control system and core algorithm provide it with competitive advantages in power consumption, mileage, and new energy points. In addition, its self-developed standardized battery pack can be conveniently replaced within 3 minutes.

Yujie follows a product strategy that focuses on multi-functional small size EVs, and aims to enhance competitive position through increased sales volume, cost savings, and platform development and application. Small size EV is a popular vehicle category driven by China’s unique market conditions. Its economy, safety, and convenience features have been greatly stimulating China's EV market and industrial chain.

The signing of term sheet represents a major breakthrough for Kaixin to enter the EV field, and constitutes a step toward the vision of establishing its own EV eco-system and becoming a leading Chinese EV manufacturer. The Company will negotiate further details of an acquisition agreement with Yujie consistent with the term sheet, and make timely disclosure of progress.

About Kaixin Auto Holdings

Kaixin Auto Holdings is one of the primary dealership networks in the premium used car segment and new car sales in China. Supported by the rapid growth of China's used car market and leveraging its own hybrid business model that offers both strong online and offline presence, Kaixin has transformed from a tech-enabled financing platform into a nationwide dealer network that combines its own and affiliated dealers as well as value-added services.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kaixin Auto Holdings Signed Binding Term Sheet to Acquire EV Manufacturer BEIJING, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced that the Company has reached a binding term sheet to acquire 100% equity of Henan Yujie Times Automobile Co., Ltd. (“Yujie”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE: Feasibility Study key consultant site visit to Esperance Port completed
Abaxx Clearing Receives Approval in Principle Notification from the Monetary Authority of Singapore
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...