BioAdaptives Collaboration with Stanford Professor

PluriPain studied for pain relief in Gadolinium toxicity patients

Las Vegas, Nevada, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT) announced the collaboration with Professor Lorrin Koran, M.D., Stanford Medical Center, Stanford, CA. 

Dr. Edward Jacobs, CEO, BioAdaptives, Inc., stated, “Professor Koran, from the Stanford Medical Center Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, has embarked on pioneering research to manage the painful symptoms of a recently described, rare disorder.  In patients with this disorder, the heavy metal gadolinium, used as a contrast agent in MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) studies, appears to cause troubling, chronic pain. Dr. Koran’s interest in studying our natural supplement formulation, PluriPain, for its pain relieving, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects is another opportunity for BioAdaptives to extend help to those with inflammatory pain. BioAdaptives’ participation is limited to providing PluriPain for Dr. Koran’s research.”

Dr. Koran noted that together with colleagues at Stanford Medical Center, academic colleagues abroad, and clinician researchers here in the U.S., “We have been seeking to uncover the pathophysiological mechanisms producing the signs and symptoms of a recently described, rare disorder termed ‘Gadolinium Deposition Disease.’ We are also investigating treatments that may relieve patients’ chronic pain and other symptoms. Studies to date suggest that the metal gadolinium, used in MRIs, excites the production of cytokines (chemical messengers) that promote inflammation and sensitize nerves to pain. The metal also interferes with the function of mitochondria, which are the energy factories in our cells.”

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief; anti-viral activity and immune defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best world-wide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for dogs and horses have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance.  Our current product line includes PrimaLungs, PrimiCell and PluriPain for humans and Canine Regen and Equine Regen for dogs and horses.  Additional human products, to be introduced in the near future, are designed to aid memory, cognition and focus; assist in sleep and fatigue reduction; and improve overall emotional and physical wellness. 

BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT.  It has over 77,000 current shareholders.

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owne ...

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact:
Investor Relations
BioAdaptives, Inc.
(702) 659-8829

info@bioadaptives.com





Disclaimer

