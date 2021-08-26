Jushi Holdings Inc. Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of Licensed Processor in Ohio; Announces Debut of the First in a Series of Cannabis Brands in Ohio

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ) , a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Franklin Bioscience OH, LLC, (“FBS – OH”), a licensed medical cannabis processor in Ohio. FBS – OH operates an 8,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art processing facility located in Columbus, Ohio. Additionally, the Company has launched a series of upcoming brands and products in the State of Ohio, beginning with the debut of its brand, Sèche , the Company’s fine flower line, which is currently available for purchase at partner dispensaries across the Buckeye State.

Jushi plans to follow the Sèche brand launch with the debut of Tasteology , the Company’s brand of premium, real fruit, cannabis-infused gummies and tarts, available in the following cannabis-infused gummies flavors: Blueberry Calm, Peach Balance and Mango-Pineapple Boost, and in the following cannabis-infused tarts flavors: Green Apple Balance, Sour Watermelon Boost, Blue Raspberry Calm and Mellow Mint. Jushi’s award-winning vaporization line, The Lab , in the form of .5g and .3g vape cartridges with rechargeable batteries, will also make its official Ohio debut in the coming weeks.

With the Company’s previously announced acquisition of OhiGrow, LLC, one of 34 licensed cultivators in Ohio, and Ohio Green Grow LLC (collectively, “OhiGrow”), Jushi expects to start its first cannabis plants this month at the OhiGrow facility in Toledo, Ohio. Jushi also expects to bring additional Sèche flower product lines, along with its award-winning flower brand, The Bank , to Ohio medical cannabis patients in the first quarter of 2022. Currently, the Company’s Sèche and The Bank brands are available at dispensaries across Nevada and Pennsylvania, and are also expected to launch in Virginia in September of this year.



Jushi Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder Jim Cacioppo commented, “We are cultivating and producing brands in Ohio that are exciting, connective and relevant to Ohio’s medical marijuana patients. Through our continued dedication to research and development, our team has a firm understanding of what our customers and patients are looking for in cannabis products. Jushi’s objective is for our brands and product offerings to not only meet but exceed cannabis consumers’ expectations. From innovative and genetically superior flower lines, to top of the line concentrates and unique edible offerings, our goal is to reinvent, redesign and redefine the cannabis experience.”