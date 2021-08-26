iBio Appoints William D. Clark to its Board of Directors
Industry veteran adds deep expertise in immuno-oncology to the Board
BRYAN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and pioneer of the sustainable
FastPharming Manufacturing System, announced today the appointment of William D. (Chip) Clark to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.
“Chip’s experience in building immunotherapy discovery and development capabilities will be invaluable to our team, especially as we leverage our high-throughput discovery platform to develop iBio’s proprietary, next-generation oncology therapies,” said Tom Isett, Chairman & CEO of iBio. “Given his significant experience leading clinical-stage companies, we believe Chip’s insights will be critical as we seek to advance IBIO-101 and our other therapeutic candidates through the clinic.”
Mr. Clark has more than 30 years of biotechnology and pharmaceutical experience, with a focus on business development, commercialization, strategic planning, and general management. Since 2011, he has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq-listed biopharmaceutical company, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (“Genocea”). In that role, among other accomplishments, he executed Genocea’s successful strategic pivot from infectious disease to immuno-oncology. Prior to joining Genocea, Mr. Clark was Chief Business Officer at Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Vanda”), a company he co-founded in 2004. There, he played central roles in completing the company’s 2006 Nasdaq initial public offering and its 2009 out-licensing deal with Novartis Pharma AG, from which Vanda received an upfront payment of $200 million, plus contingent additional future milestone payments totaling up to $265 million. Previously, he was a Principal at Care Capital, LLC, a venture capital firm investing in biopharmaceutical companies. Earlier in his career, he spent 10 years at SmithKline Beecham Corporation (now part of GlaxoSmithKline plc) in a variety of business development roles. Mr. Clark holds an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a BA from Harvard University.
