iBio Appoints William D. Clark to its Board of Directors

Industry veteran adds deep expertise in immuno-oncology to the Board

BRYAN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and pioneer of the sustainable FastPharming Manufacturing System, announced today the appointment of William D. (Chip) Clark to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.



“Chip’s experience in building immunotherapy discovery and development capabilities will be invaluable to our team, especially as we leverage our high-throughput discovery platform to develop iBio’s proprietary, next-generation oncology therapies,” said Tom Isett, Chairman & CEO of iBio. “Given his significant experience leading clinical-stage companies, we believe Chip’s insights will be critical as we seek to advance IBIO-101 and our other therapeutic candidates through the clinic.”