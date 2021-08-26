Xos, Inc. Names Henry Kwon as Head of Investor Relations

Mr. Kwon will be responsible for developing and executing an investor relations strategy to support the future growth of Xos. In this role, he will also build relationships with investors and analysts through ongoing conversations centered on the corporate, business, and financial objectives of the company. Mr. Kwon will report to Kingsley Afemikhe, Xos’ Chief Financial Officer.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc., a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, today announced Henry Kwon has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of Investor Relations. He began his role on Monday, August 16.

“We are thrilled to welcome Henry Kwon to the Xos management team,” said Kingsley Afemikhe. “Henry has unparalleled experience in the automotive and financial industry and an established reputation among the investment community. His insight on scaling successful automotive companies across various continents and through numerous cycles will be critical as we soon begin our journey as a public company.”

Mr. Kwon brings more than 25 years of automotive and financial experience to Xos. He spent 18 years as an analyst covering the Asian automotive industry that has grown into both a global intellectual property center in Japan and Korea, and the largest end-market in China. His familiarity with the EV industry comes from Korea being a major global development center of the EV powertrain for U.S. automotive OEMs, and from significant manufacturing and distribution presence of Korean OEMs and suppliers in the U.S. and Mexico.

“I’m delighted to join Xos to help electrify the automotive industry for a cleaner future,” said Mr. Kwon. “From diesel to natural gas, now to fully electric, I believe the positive impact on the environment is profound and I’m excited to become a part of the team that is at the forefront of the electrification movement.”

About Xos, Inc.

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company dedicated to decarbonizing commercial trucking fleets. Xos designs and manufactures cost-competitive, fully electric commercial vehicles. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last mile, back-to-base routes of less than 200 miles per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .