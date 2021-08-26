Payer Budget Impact Analysis Projects Significant Savings from KidneyIntelX Testing at Primary Care Level

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) today announced the publication of results from an external chronic kidney disease budget impact analysis projecting 5-year savings of $1.1 billion for a population of 100,000 patients with type 2 diabetes (T2DKD) and chronic kidney disease tested with the Renalytix KidneyIntelX testing solution. Savings were driven by more effective pharmacy management and appropriate specialist referral compared to current standard of care for patients at high risk for disease progression and kidney failure.

The detailed clinical and cost analysis concluded that health systems and insurance plans would realize these significant cost savings based on slowed disease progression (52% of savings), delayed, or prevented dialysis and transplants (32% of savings), and reduced dialysis crashes (11% of savings). Given the costs associated with current standard of care, the addition of an actionable bioprognostic approach to predict kidney function decline in T2DKD patients, stages 1-3b resulted in a projected 5-year savings of $1.1 billion associated with KidneyIntelX.

“These findings are significant and further demonstrate that predicting kidney disease risk at its earliest stages – when it matters most – is a major benefit to patients, providers and payers,” said CDPHP president and CEO, Dr. John D. Bennett.

Budget impact analysis (BIA) is a key element in securing payer coverage in the U.S. market. BIA is an economic assessment that estimates the financial consequences of adopting a new, high value intervention like KidneyIntelX. The analysis takes a payer's perspective to evaluate whether a new intervention is affordable. It uses a short-term time horizon, up to 5 years. The model analyzes the direct costs of specific resources needed to implement KidneyIntelX informed care in the PCP office with savings associated with changes in care delivery. That result is multiplied by the number of people affected by the intervention. The results of the analysis provide an understanding of the total budget required to provide the intervention. The size of the population is explicitly considered for this analysis. The focus of a BIA is the direct costs of specific resources needed to put the intervention into effect, such as testing, pharmacy management, and specialist care. Consistent with best practices, sensitivity analyses were conducted to evaluate the impact of core assumptions related to physician compliance and disease progression.