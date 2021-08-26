checkAd

Payer Budget Impact Analysis Projects Significant Savings from KidneyIntelX Testing at Primary Care Level

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

Peer reviewed publication in Journal of Medical Economics supports payer coverage for early-stage risk assessment and care management in the primary care office

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) today announced the publication of results from an external chronic kidney disease budget impact analysis projecting 5-year savings of $1.1 billion for a population of 100,000 patients with type 2 diabetes (T2DKD) and chronic kidney disease tested with the Renalytix KidneyIntelX testing solution. Savings were driven by more effective pharmacy management and appropriate specialist referral compared to current standard of care for patients at high risk for disease progression and kidney failure.

The detailed clinical and cost analysis concluded that health systems and insurance plans would realize these significant cost savings based on slowed disease progression (52% of savings), delayed, or prevented dialysis and transplants (32% of savings), and reduced dialysis crashes (11% of savings). Given the costs associated with current standard of care, the addition of an actionable bioprognostic approach to predict kidney function decline in T2DKD patients, stages 1-3b resulted in a projected 5-year savings of $1.1 billion associated with KidneyIntelX.

“These findings are significant and further demonstrate that predicting kidney disease risk at its earliest stages – when it matters most – is a major benefit to patients, providers and payers,” said CDPHP president and CEO, Dr. John D. Bennett.

Budget impact analysis (BIA) is a key element in securing payer coverage in the U.S. market. BIA is an economic assessment that estimates the financial consequences of adopting a new, high value intervention like KidneyIntelX. The analysis takes a payer's perspective to evaluate whether a new intervention is affordable. It uses a short-term time horizon, up to 5 years. The model analyzes the direct costs of specific resources needed to implement KidneyIntelX informed care in the PCP office with savings associated with changes in care delivery. That result is multiplied by the number of people affected by the intervention. The results of the analysis provide an understanding of the total budget required to provide the intervention. The size of the population is explicitly considered for this analysis. The focus of a BIA is the direct costs of specific resources needed to put the intervention into effect, such as testing, pharmacy management, and specialist care. Consistent with best practices, sensitivity analyses were conducted to evaluate the impact of core assumptions related to physician compliance and disease progression.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Payer Budget Impact Analysis Projects Significant Savings from KidneyIntelX Testing at Primary Care Level Peer reviewed publication in Journal of Medical Economics supports payer coverage for early-stage risk assessment and care management in the primary care officeNEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE: Feasibility Study key consultant site visit to Esperance Port completed
Abaxx Clearing Receives Approval in Principle Notification from the Monetary Authority of Singapore
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...