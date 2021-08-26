checkAd

Landos Biopharma Announces Research Collaboration into the NLRX1 Pathway in Multiple Sclerosis with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

BLACKSBURG, Va., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP), a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE Advanced A.I. platform to develop novel oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration with Peter Calabresi, M.D., Director of the Multiple Sclerosis Center and Professor of Neurology at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine. This research funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will focus on further validating the NLRX1 immunometabolic pathway in Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

“We are honored to collaborate with Dr. Calabresi to continue research on the NLRX1 pathway with the goal to develop disease-modifying precision therapies in central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including MS,” said Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President, and CEO of Landos. “Similar to our pioneering work on the NLRX1 pathway in autoimmune diseases and the recent positive, de-risking results for NX-13, our lead NLRX1 agonist for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, we are excited to further investigate the translatability of these ground-breaking scientific discoveries in treating CNS diseases and look forward to advancing LABP-66 and other therapeutic candidates in our extensive inflammation and immunology portfolio into clinical testing.”

Current treatments for MS are designed to target a single cell type in the brain. In contrast, Landos’ candidate LABP-66 is designed to target the NLRX1 pathway in the CNS and in turn, promote beneficial effects in CD4+ T cells, microglia and neurons. Moreover, Landos’ pioneering research on the importance of the NLRX1 pathway in immunometabolic control of CD4+ T cells and other autoimmune diseases is complementary to the research Dr. Calabresi is conducting at JHU. LABP-66 has the potential to become an improved treatment option for patients with MS and Alzheimer's Disease.

Landos’ novel NLRX1 agonist, LABP-66, is an oral once-daily therapy in development for the treatment of MS, Alzheimer's Disease, and other debilitating CNS diseases. Approximately 1.0 million Americans suffer from MS, which is expected to grow to 1.2 million by 2028. The market for MS drugs is expected to increase from $18.6 billion in 2021 to $26.6 billion by the year 2028 at an average growth rate of 5.2% annually. Of note, a majority of these sales are from biologics (injectables); LABP-66 is an oral therapeutic candidate.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Landos Biopharma Announces Research Collaboration into the NLRX1 Pathway in Multiple Sclerosis with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine BLACKSBURG, Va., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP), a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE Advanced A.I. platform to develop novel oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE: Feasibility Study key consultant site visit to Esperance Port completed
Abaxx Clearing Receives Approval in Principle Notification from the Monetary Authority of Singapore
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...