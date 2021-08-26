Landos Biopharma Announces Research Collaboration into the NLRX1 Pathway in Multiple Sclerosis with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

BLACKSBURG, Va., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP), a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE Advanced A.I. platform to develop novel oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration with Peter Calabresi, M.D., Director of the Multiple Sclerosis Center and Professor of Neurology at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine. This research funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will focus on further validating the NLRX1 immunometabolic pathway in Multiple Sclerosis (MS).



“We are honored to collaborate with Dr. Calabresi to continue research on the NLRX1 pathway with the goal to develop disease-modifying precision therapies in central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including MS,” said Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President, and CEO of Landos. “Similar to our pioneering work on the NLRX1 pathway in autoimmune diseases and the recent positive, de-risking results for NX-13, our lead NLRX1 agonist for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, we are excited to further investigate the translatability of these ground-breaking scientific discoveries in treating CNS diseases and look forward to advancing LABP-66 and other therapeutic candidates in our extensive inflammation and immunology portfolio into clinical testing.”

Current treatments for MS are designed to target a single cell type in the brain. In contrast, Landos’ candidate LABP-66 is designed to target the NLRX1 pathway in the CNS and in turn, promote beneficial effects in CD4+ T cells, microglia and neurons. Moreover, Landos’ pioneering research on the importance of the NLRX1 pathway in immunometabolic control of CD4+ T cells and other autoimmune diseases is complementary to the research Dr. Calabresi is conducting at JHU. LABP-66 has the potential to become an improved treatment option for patients with MS and Alzheimer's Disease.

Landos’ novel NLRX1 agonist, LABP-66, is an oral once-daily therapy in development for the treatment of MS, Alzheimer's Disease, and other debilitating CNS diseases. Approximately 1.0 million Americans suffer from MS, which is expected to grow to 1.2 million by 2028. The market for MS drugs is expected to increase from $18.6 billion in 2021 to $26.6 billion by the year 2028 at an average growth rate of 5.2% annually. Of note, a majority of these sales are from biologics (injectables); LABP-66 is an oral therapeutic candidate.