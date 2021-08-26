BeyondSpring Announces Exclusive Commercialization and Co-development Agreement with Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals for Plinabulin in Greater China

Wanchunbulin, BeyondSpring’s 58%-owned subsidiary in China, to partner with Hengrui, the leader in oncology product R&D and commercialization in China, for the exclusive commercial and co-development rights for plinabulin in Greater China markets (“the Territory”)

Wanchunbulin to receive up to 1.3B RMB (est. $200M USD) in milestone payments, including 200M RMB (est. $30M USD) upfront and up to 1.1B RMB (est. $170M USD) in regulatory and sales milestone payments

Wanchunbulin to book revenue and to pay for 100% cost of goods sold (COGS); Hengrui to pay for 100% of the commercialization costs for plinabulin in the Territory and receive a pre-determined percentage of net sales.

Wanchunbulin and Hengrui will co-develop additional indications for plinabulin in the Territory; Hengrui funds 50% of future clinical development costs for new cancer indications in the Territory.

Hengrui to make 100M RMB (est. $15M USD) equity investment in Wanchunbulin at a pre-money valuation of 3.6B RMB (est. $560M USD).



NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development of cancer therapeutics, and Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (or “Hengrui”) today announced an exclusive commercialization and co-development agreement in Greater China (“the Territory”) for BeyondSpring's investigational drug candidate plinabulin, a first-in-class, selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent (SIMBA). Plinabulin in combination with G-CSF is currently under NDA Priority Review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). BeyondSpring recently announced positive topline Phase 3 results from its DUBLIN-3 study of plinabulin in combination with docetaxel for the treatment of 2nd and 3rd line, EGFR wild-type non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). BeyondSpring will still retain 100% of the global plinabulin rights outside of Greater China.

“We are thrilled to continue executing on our global commercialization plans by entering into this partnership with Hengrui, a world-class leader in pharmaceuticals with substantial expertise in oncology research and development and deep experience in marketing in China. This landmark partnership serves as a validation from a well-respected, leading pharma for plinabulin as a ‘pipeline in a drug’,” said Dr. Lan Huang, co-founder, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of BeyondSpring. “Over the past 40 years, Hengrui has successfully grown to become the largest oncology drug sales company in China, with the top-selling PD-1 inhibitor and docetaxel product, and one of the top three G-CSF products in China. With plinabulin’s potential for combination use with these agents, we believe there are significant synergies in this partnership and believe it positions plinabulin to be developed for additional indications and to accelerate and increase peak sales in China.”