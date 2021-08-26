Lordstown Motors Appoints Daniel A. Ninivaggi as Chief Executive Officer

Ohio Automaker Appoints New CEO as it Moves Closer to Production of the All-Electric Light-duty Endurance Pickup Truck

LORDSTOWN, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lordstown Motors Corporation (Nasdaq: RIDE), (“Lordstown Motors”), a leader in electric light-duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Daniel A. Ninivaggi as CEO and as a member of the Board, effective immediately.



Ninivaggi is the former CEO of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Nasdaq: IEP), a diversified holding company controlled by Carl C. Icahn, and has served in a variety of senior leadership positions in the automotive and transportation industries. He began his automotive career at Lear Corporation, ultimately serving as Executive Vice President, where he was responsible for, among other functions, corporate development and strategy. He later held the positions of Co-Chairman and Co-CEO of Federal Mogul Holdings Corporation, an $8 billion supplier of powertrain, chassis, sealing, brake and other automotive components, prior to its sale to Tenneco.