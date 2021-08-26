checkAd

Mosaic Minerals Announces Closing of Its Offering and Update on 113 North and Gaboury Projects

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Minerals Corporation (CSE: MOC) (“Mosaic” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement (the "Offering"), pursuant to which it issued 7,095,000 common share units (the “Units”) of the Corporation at a price of $0.07 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $496,650.

Each Unit consist of one common share, and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole, a “Warrant”) with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Corporation for a period of 18 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement, at a purchase price of $0.10 per common share.

All securities issued in respect of the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and a day ending December 24, 2021. The Offering is subject to final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

113 North Project

The management of the company would also like to mention that it has obtained all the necessary permits to undertake a first drilling program on its 113 North project located in the Senneterre area, in Abitibi (Québec). This first program of about 1,500 meters aims to verify a few targets that may contain different base metals such as nickel and copper as well as the presence of platinum and palladium. In the immediate environment of the 113 North project, a few holes drilled in 2008 by Nunavik Nickel Mines a few hundred meters south of the project border detected the presence of nickel, copper, platinum, palladium as well as the presence of gold (GM 65886).

“We are confident to trace the continuity of this index on our project. Drilling will be concentrated in this sector and using XRF fluorescent analysis technology, we should be able to quickly see if the drillings have reached their targets,” said Mr. Guy Morissette, CEO of the Corporation.

Gaboury Project

Regarding the Gaboury project, the company is still waiting to obtain its permits for a first drilling program scheduled as soon as possible. A first prospecting survey, however, made it possible to trace in the western extension of the Pike Nickel showing, a few significant nickel anomalies as well as copper, zinc, and silver anomalies in the eastern extension of the same showing.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo., an independent consulting geologist and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

