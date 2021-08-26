checkAd

Enthusiast Gaming Continues to Grow Market Share in the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 13:00  |  37   |   |   

July marks highest month in 2021 for Unique Visitors in the U.S.
The Company climbs 4 spots in the Comscore Top 100 Properties ranking

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, is pleased to announce that Unique Visitor traffic in the U.S. to its digital media property has reached a 2021 high in July, based on recent data from Comscore, a leading third party media measurement and analytics company.

Enthusiast Gaming’s Unique Visitors in the U.S. grew to 45.3 million in July, an increase of 9% over June (Comscore Media Metrix, Desktop 2+, Mobile 13+, June and July 2021, U.S.). That made July the highest month for U.S. Unique Visitor traffic thus far in 2021. The metric does not include additional under 18 mobile video traffic to the Company’s property, or viewership in the Company’s esports and entertainment division, including viewership of Luminosity Gaming.

“At a time when more entertainment options were available in the U.S., and restrictions on activities were lifted in many states, more Gen Z and Millennial gamers still chose to spend their time on Enthusiast Gaming platforms,” said Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “This is further confirmation that we offer the largest integrated platform for brands and campaigns to reach the rapidly-growing gamer demographic at scale in the U.S.”

Enthusiast Gaming has also moved up 4 spots on Comscore’s Top 100 Properties ranking, as top gaming properties take an increasing share of overall Internet usage. (Comscore Media Metrix, Top 100 Properties, Desktop 2+, Mobile 13+, November 2020 vs. July 2021, U.S.). Enthusiast Gaming remains the second-highest ranked property in the Gaming Information category next to Twitch, demonstrating the consistency and staying power of the platform (Comscore Media Metrix, Gaming Information, Desktop 2+, Mobile 13+, July 2021, U.S.).

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

Disclaimer

