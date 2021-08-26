Anavex Life Sciences Announces Publication of Foundational Data for ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) in Fragile X Syndrome (Autism)

Published in Scientific Reports, Results Highlight Reversal of Hyperactivity and Restoration of Associative Learning and Reduction of Anxiety, Phenotypes Associated with Fragile X Syndrome

Study Provides Proof-of-Concept for Advancing ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) into Phase 2/3 Fragile X Syndrome Clinical Trial



NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that preclinical data of ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) in Fragile X Syndrome were published in the peer-reviewed journal, Scientific Reports.

Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) is the most common form of inherited intellectual disability and the most frequent single gene cause of autism spectrum disorder with an estimated population of approximately 62,500 in the US and 1,088,500 worldwide.1 At present, there is no approved treatment for Fragile X Syndrome.

The study evaluated doses of ANAVEX2-73 in Fmr1 knockout (KO) mice, a validated animal model for the disease, which resulted in the reversal of hyperactivity and restoration of associative learning as well as reduction in anxiety-like and perseverative behaviors. Positron emission tomography (PET) and ex vivo autoradiographic studies, using the highly selective SIGMAR1 PET ligand [18F]FTC-146, demonstrated ANAVEX2-73’s dose dependent receptor occupancy. Additionally, ANAVEX2-73 also restored pAkt and BDNF levels in the hippocampus, which are signaling pathways particularly affected in Fragile X Syndrome. ANAVEX2-73 also showed a good safety profile.

"Testing novel drugs that can safely improve the symptoms of Fragile X Syndrome is a high priority,” said Walter E. Kaufmann, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Anavex and corresponding author of the paper. “The present findings support the viability of SIGMAR1 as a therapeutic target in Fragile X Syndrome, and the clinical potential of ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) in Fragile X Syndrome and other neurodevelopmental disorders.”