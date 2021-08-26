Systemair Q1 EBIT SEK 210 Million vs. Estimate SEK 248 Million
(PLX AI) – Systemair Q1 revenue SEK 2,290 million vs. estimate SEK 2,432 million.Q1 organic growth 13.3%Q1 EBIT margin 9.2%Q1 net income SEK 157 millionQ1 EPS SEK 2.98
