checkAd

Avidian Provides Drilling Update for Golden Zone Project, Alaska

Autor: Accesswire
26.08.2021, 13:15  |  37   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its district scale (125.5 sq. km) Golden Zone Project in south-central Alaska. The …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its district scale (125.5 sq. km) Golden Zone Project in south-central Alaska. The property is strategically located midway between Anchorage and Fairbanks and only 10 km west of paved State Highway 3, the Alaska Railroad and the 345 kV Alaska Intertie power lines.

Drilling commenced on August 12, 2021 and to date the Company has achieved the following;

  • Completed over 1,250 m of RC drilling from a 5,000 m drill program
  • Extended mineralization by 200 m at the Mayflower Extension Zone (MEZ) which is still open at depth and along strike to the northeast
  • Shipped the first batch of drill samples to ALS Global for analysis
  • Completed 1,200 line km of drone magnetic survey
  • Completed its reconnaissance mapping and sampling program over JJ-J4 and MJ targets

The mineralization encountered by the current RC drill program at the MEZ appears to be very similar to what was encountered in the 2017 and 2018 core holes, extending the mineralized zone to the northeast by 200 m, giving it a total strike length of approximately 600 m of new mineralization adjacent to the Breccia Pipe Deposit. The drill holes are shallow with vertical depths less than 150 m leaving the deposit open at depth and along strike to the northeast. The Breccia Pipe Deposit hosts a NI 43- 101 indicated gold resource of 267,400 ounces (4,187,000 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au) plus an inferred gold resource of 35,900 ounces (1,353,000 tonnes at 0.83 g/t Au).

At the current pace of drilling the Golden Zone program is expected to be completed by mid-September. Once drilling wraps up at Golden Zone the plan is to mobilize the drill to Amanita to follow up on the near-surface oxide gold encountered in the 2020 core program and 2019 trenching program.

Avidian geologists have completed detailed field mapping, prospecting and sampling on select locations in order to follow up on previous reconnaissance mapping and sampling initiatives that yielded highly anomalous gold and copper results, (JJ-J4 and MJ discovery areas - grab samples of 5.17 g/t Au and 4.2 g/t Au plus 2.77% Cu and Silver Kitty discovery - grab sample of 12.5 g/t Au). New areas of sulphide mineralization were also noted and sampled. It should be noted that, due to their selective nature, assay results from grab samples noted above may not be representative of the overall grade and extent of mineralization on the subject areas.

Seite 1 von 4
Avidian Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avidian Provides Drilling Update for Golden Zone Project, Alaska TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its district scale (125.5 sq. km) Golden Zone Project in south-central Alaska. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
Innovative Healthcare Solutions Provider 'Health Karma' Reports Many Accomplishments To Date This ...
Findit Features Members US Air Purifiers, Hip Hop Bling, and GTX Corp Who Utilize Findit Marketing ...
Core Assets Announces Closing of Private Placement and Oversubscribed Flow-through Private ...
Fernhill Corp Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire an Institutional Crypto Trading Platform with ...
TPT Global Tech Signs Strategic Technology Partnership Agreement with Skybridge West Africa, A $5B ...
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Update on Re-Domiciliation and Annual ...
NuRAN Provides Corporate Update
EastWest Bioscience Reports that it Will Not Proceed with the Business Combination Agreement ...
Trust Stamp Seeks to Raise US $5M
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
Britannia Mining and Bullet Blockchain Complete Merger - Filing with the Nevada Secretary of State ...
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
GlobeX Data Ltd. Closes CAD 5.7 million (USD 4.5 million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...