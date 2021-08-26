LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and Sets September 22, 2021 for Special Meeting of Stockholders to Vote on Exchange Transaction

LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB” or “the Company”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that it has filed a definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and established August 2, 2021 as the record date (the “Record Date”) for its special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to be held to, among other things, approve a definitive agreement (the “Exchange Agreement”) with LSB Funding LLC, an affiliate of Eldridge Industries, LLC (“Eldridge”), to exchange the shares of LSB Series E-1 and Series F-1 Redeemable Preferred Stock held by Eldridge for shares of LSB common stock. Under the terms of the agreement, and assuming a closing date of September 27, 2021, LSB would exchange, at the expected closing, approximately $310 million of preferred stock held by Eldridge into an equivalent value of LSB common stock based on an exchange price of $6.16, which is equal to the 30-day volume weighted average price as of the date of the Exchange Agreement. In connection with the transaction, stockholders will receive a special dividend in the form of 0.30 shares of LSB common stock for every share owned as of the record date, with any such dividend received by Eldridge reducing the consideration payable to them in the exchange transaction.

The Special Meeting will be held virtually via live webcast at 8:30 am Central Daylight Time on September 22, 2021 and can be accessed by visiting www.proxydocs.com/LXU. The proxy statement is available at https://investors.lsbindustries.com/financial-information/sec-filings and www.sec.gov. Stockholders of record at the close of business on the Record Date will be entitled to vote their shares at the Special Meeting.

The LSB industries Board of Directors unanimously recommends that stockholders vote “FOR” the transactions contemplated by the Exchange Agreement with Eldridge as well as the other proposals set forth in the proxy statement.

Transaction Highlights:

Eliminates the current financial impact and repayment of the accrued compounding preferred stock and future accruing dividends at 14.5% (increasing to 16.0% in April 2023) unburdening the Company and unlocking shareholder value.

The Special Committee, Board of Directors and LSB management believe this could lead to a rating upgrade potentially allowing the Company to refinance its senior secured notes at a lower interest rate and on improved terms, which would reduce its cash interest expense and overall cost of capital.

Improves the Company’s financial flexibility allowing it to pursue organic growth initiatives, including in green ammonia and clean energy and accretive M&A opportunities.

Preserves the Company’s significant tax attributes, including approximately $620 million of federal net operating losses, thereby protecting potentially significant future cash savings and stockholder value.

Mark Behrman, LSB Industries’ President and CEO, stated, “We expect this transformative transaction to simplify our capital structure, lower our cost of capital and provide us with greater financial flexibility to pursue growth initiatives. Given the favorable nitrogen industry dynamics we are currently experiencing, we believe that now is an opportune time to execute this transaction, particularly given our intention to refinance our senior secured notes and opportunities we believe exist to drive organic growth, including our entry into the rapidly emerging blue/green ammonia and clean energy markets. Additionally, we regularly evaluate M&A prospects that we believe could be accretive to earnings as a result of the increased scale and expanded production capabilities that they would provide us. We believe that the exchange of this preferred stock into common stock and the overall simplification of our capital structure, including the potential refinancing of our senior secured notes, will enhance our ability to generate profitable growth and greater long-term value for our shareholders.