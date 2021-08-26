checkAd

Gowest Gold Appoints Dan Gagnon as President & CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 13:15  |  14   |   |   

Demin Huang Appointed CFO

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gowest Gold Ltd. (“Gowest” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: GWA) is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mr. Dan Gagnon as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, effective October 4th. He will replace Interim President and CEO, Mr. Yungang Wu, P. Geo., who will remain a member of Gowest’s Board of Directors and Technical Team. Mr. Gagnon, who is from and lives in Timmins, brings over 30 years of experience in geology and general management from a wide range of operations across Canada. His extensive responsibilities have included all aspects of the mining operations of a number of companies, including operations, milling, maintenance, engineering, mine geology, administration, health safety and environment and community relations, ensuring the effective and profitable use of available resources and facilities.

Most recently, he was General Manager and then Vice President Operations with Harte Gold Corp, where he helped to optimize the operation at the Sugar Zone Mine in White River, Ontario. He was also Senior Vice President of Operations for Lakeshore Gold. Dan started his career in geology, ending after 13 years as Chief Geologist at Musselwhite Mine in Ontario. Over the following 17 years, he worked as General Manager at a number of Canadian operations, including TMAC Resources’ Hope Bay Project in Nunavut, Canada. Mr. Gagnon holds a Bachelor of Science with Specialization in Geology from the University of Ottawa.

C. Fraser Elliott, Chairman, said, “Gowest and our fellow investors are extremely fortunate to have attracted Dan to join our management team as we accelerate the Company’s development towards our long-stated goal of bringing our wholly-owned Bradshaw Gold Deposit into production. Dan’s experience at this process is unparalleled, and we are confident that, with his leadership, we are on track to achieve our target in a reasonable time-frame.”

Gowest is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Demin (Fleming) Huang as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, effective August 28th. Mr. Huang will replace Ms. Janet O’Donnell, whose pending resignation was announced on July 6.

Mr. Huang is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Certified Management Accountant with over 20 years of administration and corporate finance experience in different industries, including resource exploration.   Prior to his current role, Mr. Huang held various management and accounting roles with multiple companies and has been involved in a variety of transactions in resource exploration and utility industries, including financings, acquisitions, joint ventures, mergers, and divestitures. Currently, he is also President and CFO of another TSX Venture resource company.  Coincident with this latest appointment, Mr. Huang will be stepping down as a Director of the Corporation.

C. Fraser Elliott added, “Having the benefit of being on Gowest’s Board since 2017, Fleming will now move on to overseeing the critical financial administrative functions required through this planned transition from an explorer and developer to becoming a mining company.”

About Gowest

Gowest is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw Gold Deposit (Bradshaw), on the Frankfield Property, part of the Corporation’s North Timmins Gold Project (NTGP). Gowest is exploring additional gold targets on its +100‐square‐kilometre NTGP land package and continues to evaluate the area, which is part of the prolific Timmins, Ontario gold camp. Currently, Bradshaw contains a National Instrument 43‐101 Indicated Resource estimated at 2.1 million tonnes (“t”) grading 6.19 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) containing 422 thousand ounces (oz) Au and an Inferred Resource of 3.6 million t grading 6.47 g/t Au containing 755 thousand oz Au. Further, based on the Pre‐Feasibility Study produced by Stantec Mining and announced on June 9, 2015, Bradshaw contains Mineral Reserves (Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves) in the probable category, using a 3 g/t Au cut‐off and utilizing a gold price of US$1,200 / oz, totaling 1.8 million t grading 4.82 g/t Au for 277 thousand oz Au.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information please contact:
C. Fraser Elliott
Chairman
Tel: (416) 363-1210
Email: info@gowestgold.com 		Greg Taylor
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 605-5120
Email: gregt@gowestgold.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gowest Gold Appoints Dan Gagnon as President & CEO Demin Huang Appointed CFOTORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gowest Gold Ltd. (“Gowest” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: GWA) is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mr. Dan Gagnon as President and Chief Executive Officer of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE: Feasibility Study key consultant site visit to Esperance Port completed
Abaxx Clearing Receives Approval in Principle Notification from the Monetary Authority of Singapore
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...