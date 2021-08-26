checkAd

NEW DISTRIBUTOR PARTNER REPLACES ROBIT’S OWN SALES COMPANY IN KAZAKHSTAN

ROBIT PLC          PRESS RELEASE          26 AUGUST 2021 AT 2.15 P.M.
           
NEW DISTRIBUTOR PARTNER REPLACES ROBIT'S OWN SALES COMPANY IN KAZAKHSTAN

Robit Plc has signed a new distributor agreement with Eurasian Machinery LLP, which will continue serving Robit’s customers in Kazakhstan.

Robit Plc and Eurasian Machinery LLP have recently established a strong cooperation to serve the drilling industry in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. In connection to this new co-operation, Robit Plc has decided to discontinue its sales company’s operations (TOO Robit Kazakhstan) in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan.

Eurasian Machinery LLP is the largest company supplying specialized machinery and equipment for mining, construction, and oil and gas enterprises in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. Eurasian Machinery LLP is the official distributor of Hitachi Construction Machinery (HCM) in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. The company is also a distributor for many other reputable brands like Furukawa, SWEDFAN, BELL and Powerscreen.

Eurasian Machinery LLP employs over 600 employees and provides customers with high-quality technical services through 10 centers, including high-tech Component Repair Center in Karaganda, Kazakhstan. The company offers highly qualified technical support and service with its extensive expertise, highly qualified personnel, and a broad network of representative offices across the region.

This cooperation between Robit Plc and Eurasian Machinery LLP continues Robit’s active sales efforts in Kazakhstan. Robit sees the future very positive in the country, which is a big mining country and strengthens Robit’s growth strategy in East region.

ROBIT PLC
Tommi Lehtonen

Further information:
Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO
+358 40 724 9143
tommi.lehtonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in 8 countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.





