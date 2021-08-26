NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nordic floor paints market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 2.7% and reach a value of 104 Mn by 2031.

Consumption of floor paints in the Nordic region is projected to be driven by rising construction spending in order to extend and expedite infrastructural development as a result of expanding urban habitats and industrialization. Furthermore, consumer demand for greater floor finishing, chemical resistance, and other key properties of floor paints is expected to boost demand for floor paints in the region.

Industrial demand for floor paints is being driven by sectors such as food, chemicals, automotive, and others. Further, growing demand for marking paints from warehouses, garages, and parking lots is also expected to benefit the consumption rate of floor paints across Nordic.

Floor paints see high demand in both, residential and commercial applications due to their several advantages such as long-term durability in harsh environments as well as abrasion resistance and strong adhesive properties.

Remodeling and repainting businesses are witnessing continuous growth in demand for floor paints. Marketing of floor paints and associated services through smartphone apps and websites is also something that market players can look to focus on.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Epoxies account for a prominent share in the market and are a highly preferred resin type in floor paints.

Sweden is anticipated to account for a key share of 35% in the Nordic market for floor paints.

Growing population coupled with rising industrialization are expected to drive the sales outlook of floor paints over the coming years.

Demand for floor paints for cement and mortar purposes is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% over the next ten years.

Growing food, chemical processing, and manufacturing industries are propelling demand for floor paints in the industrial segment.

"Key market players are focusing on acquisition and expansion to increase their presence in the Nordic region," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.