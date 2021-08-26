checkAd

Sales of Nordic Floor Paints to reach US$ 104 Mn by 2031 PMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 13:20  |  24   |   |   

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nordic floor paints market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 2.7% and reach a value of 104 Mn by 2031.

Persistence_Market_Research_Logo

Consumption of floor paints in the Nordic region is projected to be driven by rising construction spending in order to extend and expedite infrastructural development as a result of expanding urban habitats and industrialization. Furthermore, consumer demand for greater floor finishing, chemical resistance, and other key properties of floor paints is expected to boost demand for floor paints in the region.

Industrial demand for floor paints is being driven by sectors such as food, chemicals, automotive, and others. Further, growing demand for marking paints from warehouses, garages, and parking lots is also expected to benefit the consumption rate of floor paints across Nordic.

Floor paints see high demand in both, residential and commercial applications due to their several advantages such as long-term durability in harsh environments as well as abrasion resistance and strong adhesive properties.

Remodeling and repainting businesses are witnessing continuous growth in demand for floor paints. Marketing of floor paints and associated services through smartphone apps and websites is also something that market players can look to focus on.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32698

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Epoxies account for a prominent share in the market and are a highly preferred resin type in floor paints.
  • Sweden is anticipated to account for a key share of 35% in the Nordic market for floor paints.
  • Growing population coupled with rising industrialization are expected to drive the sales outlook of floor paints over the coming years.
  • Demand for floor paints for cement and mortar purposes is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% over the next ten years.
  • Growing food, chemical processing, and manufacturing industries are propelling demand for floor paints in the industrial segment.

"Key market players are focusing on acquisition and expansion to increase their presence in the Nordic region," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sales of Nordic Floor Paints to reach US$ 104 Mn by 2031 PMR NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Nordic floor paints market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 2.7% and reach a value of 104 Mn by 2031. Consumption of floor paints in the Nordic region is projected to be driven by rising construction …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
London Waterproofing Specialists Is The First In The UK To Offer Pure Polyurea Hotspray ...
Sodium Lactate Sales will total US$ 368.3 Mn by 2031; Future Market Insights Predicts Liquid Form ...
Healthcare IT Market worth $829.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Size to Reach $9.65 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 14.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Fire Protection System Market worth $84.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Global Packaged Food Products Market to Generate $49,685.2 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% from ...
Global Gel Battery Market to Generate $2,776.9 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% during the ...
Solutions Offered by Software Product, Services Companies to Drive Telemedicine Market to US$ ...
Meshh announces channel partnership with AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform Relo Metrics
Ad Hoc Bondholder group of the Province of La Rioja Reaches Agreement in Principle with the ...
Titel
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Good Company, Strauss Israel, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Smart Agro Fund and ERB are on a Mission to ...
Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 1.12 Billion in 2027 | Increasing ...
Why North America Is Projected To Dominate Cannabidiol Derived From Hemp Market Through 2028
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Seadrill New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") - Financial Information Relating to Seabras JV
Astaxanthin Market worth $965 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Digital Oilfield Market Worth $32.0 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...