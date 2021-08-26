DGAP-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Aurubis AG: Aurubis and Nussir terminate memorandum of understanding regarding future concentrate supply 26.08.2021 / 13:21 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Decision made within the context of regular due diligence

- Sustainable conduct and business activities in the entire supply chain are integral components of Aurubis' corporate strategy

Hamburg, August 26, 2021 - On August 11, 2020, Aurubis signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Norwegian mine partner Nussir ASA with the goal of entering into a supply contract for copper concentrates at a later date. Nussir plans to operate the world's first fully electrified mine with zero CO 2 emissions. This would be completely in line with the targets of the Aurubis Sustainability Strategy regarding CO 2 reduction in the entire supply chain.

Since the signing, Aurubis has regularly reviewed the progress on site within the context of CSR (corporate social responsibility) due diligence. In the process, the company had to realize that, in addition to commercial conditions, certain social aspects of the project need to be given even greater consideration. Aurubis and Nussir have therefore made the decision to now terminate the memorandum of understanding.

"We regret that we have had to make this decision at this point in time. Our responsibility in the supply chain is fundamental," emphasizes Michael Hellemann, Senior Vice President Commercial at Aurubis AG. He says, "As much as we acknowledge and welcome the mine's approach of zero CO 2 emissions, for us, all sustainability criteria have to be fulfilled."

He sums it up as follows: "We can only be successful in the future if we continue spreading an understanding of sustainability in all areas and activities of the company."

Aurubis AG is a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide. The company processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues into metals of the highest quality. Aurubis produces more than 1 million tons of copper cathodes annually, and from them a variety of products such as wire rod, continuous cast shapes, profiles, and flat rolled products made of copper and copper alloys. Aurubis produces a number of other metals as well, including precious metals, selenium, lead, nickel, tin, and zinc. The portfolio also includes additional products such as sulfuric acid and iron silicate.