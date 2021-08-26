checkAd

Sparton Resources Inc. Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 13:30  |  29   |   |   

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") reported today that it has raised approximately $600,000 in new capital through the exercise of outstanding warrants and incentive stock options. Ninety-five percent (95%) of the outstanding warrants from the 2020 Company financing (see Sparton news release dated August 3rd, 2020) were exercised, as well as seventy-four (74%) percent of the outstanding incentive stock options. Funds will be used to support Company exploration programs, retire a portion of corporate debt and for general corporate purposes.  

Exploration Update

Exploration programs have continued during this field season despite local Covid restrictions, manpower shortages and forest fire work bans in certain areas. At Bruell in Quebec, Eldorado Gold has completed mapping and soil geochemical surveys over the entire property and is in the process of compiling all of the results. Depending on equipment availability, drilling is planned for this coming fall.

At the Oakes and Matachewan Area precious metal and copper properties a surface trenching program has been laid out in the field and is expected to begin shortly, when local contractor equipment is available. In addition, initial planning is underway for a possible three-dimensional IP (Induced Polarization) survey covering part of the Oakes area using the 3D Distributed Array System. This IP method reduces the necessity for line cutting on the property and will be used to interpret targets in conjunction with the detailed magnetic survey completed last season.

VRB Energy

VRB Energy continues working on final certification of its advanced Gen3 flow battery system and negotiations for new contracts. The initial 100Mh phase of the Hubei “Giga factory” project has begun with cell stack manufacturing underway at VRB Energy’s Beijing area factory. We anticipate a series of major announcements relating to program developments over the coming months.

Dr. Mynyr Hoxa Joins Advisory Board

Sparton is delighted to welcome Dr. Mynyr Hoxa to its Technical Advisory Board. Dr. Hoxha is a Professional Geoscientist with more than 30 years of mining and exploration industry experience. In 2004, he joined FNX Mining as Senior Geologist and in 2008 was promoted to Chief Geologist. Since 2015, he served as Chief Geologist at the Young Davidson Gold Mine, for Alamos Gold. The Young Davidson Mine is located less than 3 km from Sparton’s Oakes Property. Dr. Hoxha’s experience at Young Davidson will be very valuable to the Company in its work in the Matachewan area. He is very familiar with Sparton’s past work at the Oakes property and understands the geologic controls on mineralization in the area. He has a wealth of relevant experience and a noteworthy track record of base and precious metal discoveries in this region.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sparton Resources Inc. Corporate Update TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") reported today that it has raised approximately $600,000 in new capital through the exercise of outstanding warrants and incentive stock …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
Havila Shipping ASA: Second quarter 2021 accounts
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
Abaxx Clearing Receives Approval in Principle Notification from the Monetary Authority of Singapore
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...