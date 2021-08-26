Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Refinancing of floating rate loans.
The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2021.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Cibor-loan
|Cita-loan
|ISIN
|DK000953237-6
|DK000953210-3
|Reference rate
|Cibor 3M
|Cita 3M
|Cover pool
|G (RO)
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32G
|32H
|Callable
|No
|Yes
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|DKK 8,900m
|DKK 4,300m
|Total bids
|DKK 19,535m
|DKK 9,380m
|Interest rate spread
|+0.00%
|+0.10%
|Price
|100.20
|100.00
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-10-2024
|01-04-2024
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.
