Vivos Therapeutics and Empower Sleep Launch Cooperative Relationship Aimed at Significantly Improving Proper Obstructive Sleep Apnea Diagnosis and Treatment

Together, Vivos and Empower Sleep plan to leverage each company’s core technologies to provide a user-friendly platform with personalized insights for patients who are being screened for OSA by North American dentists and other healthcare providers. This relationship is expected to enable more patients than ever before to better discover how well they are breathing and sleeping every night, as well as understand the effects that sleep can have on overall health. As a result, patients will be able to receive the appropriate treatment for any sleep-disordered breathing disorder, including mild to moderate OSA.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc . (the “Company” or “Vivos”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced a new cooperative relationship with Empower Sleep, a San Bernardino, Calif.-based company empowering patients with affordable, accessible and personalized telemedicine sleep care, to provide critical diagnostic and medical consultation services to people across North America who suffer from OSA.

Central to this collaboration is the Company’s VivoScore product, powered by SleepImage, a biometric ring recording device that allows patients to readily take a simple, comfortable sleep test in the privacy of their own homes. The test results will be automatically uploaded and interpreted by independent physicians and qualified personnel at Empower Sleep. From there, treatment or a telemedicine consultation may be recommended, or a consult with a medical doctor and dentist may be scheduled for a collaborative treatment approach for those who tested positive for OSA.

As part of a recent, unrelated pilot study consisting of nearly 1,000 patients and performed by 12 independent Vivos-trained dentists, VivoScore identified a positive OSA diagnosis in over half (56 percent) of patients studied. Additionally, after receiving a confirming diagnosis from a physician, 50 percent of all patients who tested positive entered into treatment for OSA with the Company’s core product, the Vivos System.

“Our trained providers’ VivoScore sleep test use has increased by more than 300 percent from just a few weeks ago,” said Kirk Huntsman, Vivos Chairman and CEO. “What’s more, about half of those patients are testing positive for OSA. Simply put, VivoScore is gaining traction, and we believe that this new cooperative relationship with Empower Sleep will add a vital medical diagnostic and consultative component to our patient-friendly sleep apnea treatment ecosystem. We believe that more screenings and confirmed diagnoses of OSA mean that more patients will seek what is often lifesaving treatment for their OSA, which may include using the Vivos System.”