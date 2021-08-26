checkAd

Edesa Biotech Enrolls More Than 525 COVID-19 Patients Ahead of Schedule

  • Delta variant contributes to rapid enrollment amid growing scientific rationale for targeting Toll-like Receptor 4 (TLR4)
  • Blinded interim analysis from Phase 2/3 study expected in current quarter

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today provided an update on a Phase 2/3 clinical study evaluating the company's monoclonal antibody candidate as a single-dose therapy for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

As of August 25, 2021, Edesa reported that more than 525 subjects have been randomized into the study to be treated with either Edesa's monoclonal antibody (designated EB05) plus standard of care treatment, or placebo plus standard of care. Approximately 35 of these patients have been assigned to an investigation sub-study evaluating EB05 as a rescue therapy for patients with critically severe COVID-19 symptoms, including patients who have been ventilated for more than five days or are receiving extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) therapy.

Additionally, the company reported that all patients planned for a key interim analysis have been randomized and completed the treatment protocol. Edesa expects the analysis from third-party statisticians to be completed in the coming weeks.

The company said that the interim analysis will include data from approximately 316 subjects. The blinded comparative interim analysis of treatment data and events is expected to inform patient segmentation and associated endpoints for the final part of study. As a Phase 2/3 study, enrollment has continued during the analysis.

Dr. Par Nijhawan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa, attributed the rapid pace of enrollment to the growing scientific rationale for targeting Toll-like Receptor 4 (TLR4), the attractiveness of the single-dose treatment, the broad potential utility for the drug candidate as well as increased disease incidence in regions where Edesa's clinical sites are located.

"We have continued to see rapid enrollment in our trial this summer, especially in the southern hemisphere. With the Delta variant causing another wave of infections in North America, we are now experiencing some of the highest weekly rates of enrollment since we initiated our study," said Dr. Nijhawan. "The prevalence of the Delta variant, as well as any future variants, underscores the urgent need for therapeutics that can address the mechanisms underlying the progression to severe disease and respiratory failure."

