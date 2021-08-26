Aurubis, Nussir End MOU on Future Concentrate Supply
(PLX AI) – Aurubis and Nussir terminate memorandum of understanding regarding future concentrate supply.Decision made within the context of regular due diligenceSustainable conduct and business activities in the entire supply chain are integral …
(PLX AI) – Aurubis and Nussir terminate memorandum of understanding regarding future concentrate supply.Decision made within the context of regular due diligenceSustainable conduct and business activities in the entire supply chain are integral …
- (PLX AI) – Aurubis and Nussir terminate memorandum of understanding regarding future concentrate supply.
- Decision made within the context of regular due diligence
- Sustainable conduct and business activities in the entire supply chain are integral components of Aurubis’ corporate strategy
- The company had to realize that, in addition to commercial conditions, certain social aspects of the project need to be given even greater consideration
- Aurubis and Nussir have therefore made the decision to now terminate the memorandum of understanding
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare