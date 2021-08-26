Aurubis, Nussir End MOU on Future Concentrate Supply Autor: PLX AI | 26.08.2021, 13:23 | 33 | 0 | 0 26.08.2021, 13:23 | (PLX AI) – Aurubis and Nussir terminate memorandum of understanding regarding future concentrate supply.Decision made within the context of regular due diligenceSustainable conduct and business activities in the entire supply chain are integral … (PLX AI) – Aurubis and Nussir terminate memorandum of understanding regarding future concentrate supply.Decision made within the context of regular due diligenceSustainable conduct and business activities in the entire supply chain are integral … (PLX AI) – Aurubis and Nussir terminate memorandum of understanding regarding future concentrate supply.

Decision made within the context of regular due diligence

Sustainable conduct and business activities in the entire supply chain are integral components of Aurubis’ corporate strategy

The company had to realize that, in addition to commercial conditions, certain social aspects of the project need to be given even greater consideration

Aurubis and Nussir have therefore made the decision to now terminate the memorandum of understanding



