Aurubis, Nussir End MOU on Future Concentrate Supply

Autor: PLX AI
26.08.2021   

(PLX AI) – Aurubis and Nussir terminate memorandum of understanding regarding future concentrate supply.Decision made within the context of regular due diligenceSustainable conduct and business activities in the entire supply chain are integral …

  • (PLX AI) – Aurubis and Nussir terminate memorandum of understanding regarding future concentrate supply.
  • Decision made within the context of regular due diligence
  • Sustainable conduct and business activities in the entire supply chain are integral components of Aurubis’ corporate strategy
  • The company had to realize that, in addition to commercial conditions, certain social aspects of the project need to be given even greater consideration
  • Aurubis and Nussir have therefore made the decision to now terminate the memorandum of understanding
