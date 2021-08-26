checkAd

European Medicines Agency Grants Marinus Pharmaceuticals Accelerated Assessment of Ganaxolone for Treatment of CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted its request for accelerated assessment of its lead product candidate, ganaxolone, for the treatment of seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD), a rare, genetic epilepsy.

“We believe this accelerated assessment by the EMA underscores ganaxolone’s potential to address areas of unmet medical need for patients and families afflicted by CDD,” said Kimberly McCormick, Pharm.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Regulatory Affairs at Marinus. “We plan to submit a marketing authorization application by the end of the third quarter and look forward to working with the EMA during its review of the application. If approved, our collaboration with Orion Corporation supports our efforts to bring ganaxolone to European markets as quickly as possible for CDD patients who may benefit.”

Accelerated assessment is granted by the CHMP when a medicinal product is expected to be of major public health interest and therapeutic innovation. Accelerated assessment potentially provides a reduced review timeline from 210 to 150 days once the marketing authorization application (MAA) is filed and validated, not counting clock stops when applicants are requested to provide additional information.

The MAA will be supported by data from the Phase 3 Marigold trial, a double-blind placebo-controlled trial in 101 patients. In the Marigold trial, patients treated with ganaxolone showed a 30.7% median reduction in 28-day major motor seizure frequency, compared to a 6.9% reduction for those receiving placebo, achieving the trial’s primary endpoint (p=0.0036). Patients in the Marigold open label extension study treated with ganaxolone for at least 12 months (n=48) experienced a median 49.6% reduction in major motor seizure frequency. In this Phase 3 trial, ganaxolone was generally well-tolerated with a safety profile consistent with previous clinical trials, with the most frequent adverse event being somnolence.

