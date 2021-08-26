E2open Names Kari Janavitz Chief Marketing Officer

A technology and B2B marketing leader focused on driving growth and building value, Janavitz joins E2open from TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) where she was the CMO and a member of the company’s senior leadership team. During her eight years at TE, an industrial technology leader in connectors and sensors, she was recognized for building TE’s brand, generating global recognition for the company, launching small-to-medium business initiatives and other key digital and marketing efforts enabling customer and revenue growth.

E2open (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, announced that Kari Janavitz will join the company as chief marketing officer (CMO), effective today. Janavitz will join E2open’s executive leadership team, reporting to CEO Michael Farlekas, and will oversee a marketing function that includes brand, digital marketing, regional and field marketing, digital channels, inside sales, and communications.

“Adding a CMO and new investments in marketing are important to E2open’s next phase of growth,” said Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer of E2open. “Kari is known as an innovative and game-changing CMO with a proven track record growing companies and brands. She will be a vital part of our leadership team as we continue to accelerate growth.”

“I have followed E2open for years because of their talented management team and strategic vision to be the preeminent brand synonymous with supply chain software,” said Janavitz, chief marketing officer of E2open. “COVID-19, supplier delivery issues and global warming events have put increasing stress on global supply chains, making E2open’s platform more critical than ever. I look forward to focusing on the company’s growth and building a brand synonymous with supply chain excellence.”

Janavitz joined TE in 2013 as the vice president of brand and was named the enterprise CMO in January 2018. Prior to TE, she led brand, communications, and marketing teams at RedPrairie and Sapient. She also ran her own marketing and communications consulting firm focused on brand-building and marketing for technology companies. She is a graduate of Northwestern University and a passionate advocate for developing future female business leaders.

