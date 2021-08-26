checkAd

Nextech AR Solutions Positioned To Lead The Metaverse With Today's Closing Of ARWAY Ltd.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 13:30  |  105   |   |   

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of U.K. based spatial computing company ARWAY Ltd. (“ARway”) in an all-stock transaction and will hire key founders Baran Korkmaz and Nikhil Sawlani. This acquisition provides Nextech AR with a spatial mapping platform critical to building “mini-metaverses”, which the Company is actively pursuing and believes is a market opportunity as big as the metaverse itself.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005412/en/

Industry leaders such as Facebook, Epic Games, Microsoft and others have all identified the Metaverse as the future of the internet and computing itself. ARway AR cloud and 3D mapping technologies combined with Nextech's scalable solutions for AR e-commerce, AR advertising, HoloX Human Holograms and AR Portals put Nextech in a leadership position in the race to the Metaverse.

To highlight this, Nextech’s CEO Evan Gappelberg and Founder of newly acquired ARway Baran Korkmaz sat down to discuss Nextech's vision for "mini-metaverses"; ARway's spatial mapping technology and what this acquisition means for Nextech's future… Watch the livestream event here

With the announcement of the acquisition on August 10th, Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech AR Solutions noted, “The potential for Nextech to be first to market with mini-metaverses, spatial maps as NFT’s in the metaverse and leveraging our creator platform HoloX to populate the metaverse with content at scale is super exciting to me. With (Nextech's) global sales and marketing machine, our combined AI teams and our existing AR tech and resources as a public company, I feel confident that we will quickly take a leadership position in the AR metaverse!”

Baran Korkmaz, CEO Co-founder of ARway furthered Gappelberg's sentiment when the acquisition was announced, “I believe this will be a historic moment in the development of the Metaverse, a vision that started over four years ago with ARway. Unifying human-machine understanding by connecting the digital and physical world to empower people to connect and share in deeper, more meaningful ways. And this vision is now becoming a reality with our new family at Nextech."

Seite 1 von 2
NexTech AR Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nextech AR Solutions Positioned To Lead The Metaverse With Today's Closing Of ARWAY Ltd. Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services, is pleased to announce that it has closed the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
Hurricane Ida Threatens 941,392 Homes with Storm Surge Damage According to CoreLogic Risk Analysis
Box Comments on Glass Lewis Recommendation
KPLT CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Katapult Holdings, Inc.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Three Appointments to WBA and Walgreens Leadership Teams
CAI International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication for PD-L1-Positive, Metastatic ...
GAN Limited Promotes Michael B. Arouh to Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
Rush Street Interactive to Bring BetRivers Online Sportsbook to Arizona With the Arizona Rattlers
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.08.21Nextech AR Selected By Google As An Early Access Partner for It’s 3D AR Search Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21NexTech AR Integrates Its 3D and AR Ad Functionality With SNAP, Facebook and Instagram
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21NexTech AR Goes Live with Enhanced 3D Google Ad Functionality With Launch of Web XR
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21NexTech AR Solutions Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings & Conference Call Updated
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Join Nextech AR for a Metaverse Discussion - Featuring CEO Evan Gappelberg During a Proactive Livestream on August 11, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Nextech AR to Acquire AR Cloud-3D Mapping Company ‘ARway’ Transforming Into A Metaverse Company
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Nextech to Launch Human Hologram Creation App HoloX on Microsoft’s HoloLens2
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Nextech Receives Additional AR Labs Contract from Ryerson University Faculty of Science
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21Nextech AR Signs a Multi-Event, LiveX Platform Deal and Strategic Partnership with FENEX to Resell Its Augmented Reality Solutions to the UK Home Remodeling and Builder’s Community
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten