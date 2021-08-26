Copper Lake Receives Exploration Permits for Marshall Lake Main Billiton Zone and Deeds Island Zone & Provides Corporate Update

As part of the permit approval process, Copper Lake consults with the respective First Nations communities when exploration takes place on their lands. On the Marshall Lake property, the Company is working with Aroland First Nation and Animibiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek (“AZA”) First Nation.

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Lake Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: CPL, Frankfurt: W0I, OTC: WTCZF) ("Copper Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been issued mineral exploration permits by the Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines (“MNDM”) for its Marshall Lake copper-zinc-silver-gold property. The permits cover the Main Billiton Zone and the Deeds Island and Marshall Creek Zone and have been issued for an initial three-year term.

Copper Lake CEO, Terry MacDonald stated: ‘We extend our appreciation to Chief Dorothy Towedo and the Council of Aroland and to Chief Theresa Nelson and the Council of AZA for their ongoing assistance and cooperation with our exploration efforts, and in particular in facilitating the recent site visit to the Marshall Lake property with representatives of AZA. We look forward to working with both Aroland and AZA in our upcoming drill program’.

Billiton Zone MT/DCIP Survey

The Company completed an integrated Magnetotelluric (MT)/Deep IP survey over the Billiton deposit locale in mid-July. The goal of the surveys is to assist in mapping the configuration of the Marshall Mineralized Band, containing the Billiton Zn-Cu-Ag massive sulphide deposit (historic resource of 2.2 MT at 1.3% copper, 4.2% zinc & 2.5 opt Ag1), as well as several other base-metal occurrences contained within it (Map 1). The MT/DCIP survey measures resistivity, an important parameter givens its sensitivity to massive sulphides and hydrothermal alteration. MT technology generates models of the subsurface resistivity in 2D & 3D at shallow depth and to depths of up to 1 km.

Preliminary results of the survey are anticipated shortly; the Company is confident that the survey will generate several VMS drill targets on surface and at depth, in the Billiton deposit locale and within the Marshall Mineralized Band.

Deeds Island Target

The Deeds Island target, located 6 km to the east of the Billiton deposit, comprises an 800-metre long zinc anomaly containing zinc values of up to 1000 ppm. The geochemical anomaly is coincident with a large zone of intense garnet-actinolite alteration within felsic volcanic rocks, an alteration assemblage associated with sulphide mineralization at the Billiton deposit. Two airborne VTEM conductors as well as a number of historic EM conductors are closely associated with the target, adding further attraction to the area (Map 2). The Deeds Island target has not been tested by previous diamond drilling.