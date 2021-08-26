Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. Announces Half-Year 2021 Financial Results
WENZHOU, China, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (“HUDI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUDI), a leading developer and manufacturer of industrial
stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products in China, today announced its interim financial results for six months ended March 31, 2021.
Financial Highlights for the First-Half 2021
|For Half-Year Ended March 31
|($ millions, except per share data)
|2021
|2020
|% Change
|Revenue
|$29.89
|$25.56
|16.94%
|Gross profit
|$5.35
|$6.30
|-15.08%
|Gross margin
|17.90%
|24.65%
|-17.65%
|Operating income
|$0.68
|$3.51
|-80.63%
|Net income (loss) attributable to Huadi International
|$0.64
|$2.65
|-75.85%
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$0.06
|$0.27
|-77.78%
- Revenue increased by 16.94% to $29.89 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021 from $25.56 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to the growth in the number of domestic clients and sales
- Gross profit decreased by 15.08% to $5.35 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021 from $6.30 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease of gross profit was primarily due to that we lowered the price of our products sold to attract new clients
- Operating income was $0.68 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $3.51 million for the six months ended March 31, 2020
- Net income attributable to Huadi International during the six months ended March 31, 2021 was $0.64 million, compared to $2.65 million for the same period last year
- Basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.06 for the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $0.27 million for the same period in 2020
"We accelerated our growth momentum during the six months ended March 31, 2021, growing our total revenue by 16.94% as compared with the same period of last year. We are firmly committed to carrying out our corporate mission, meticulous execution of growth strategies, methodical expansion in both overseas and domestic markets, proactive engagement of Huadi clients through innovative products, and prudent investment in sales and marketing initiatives. Going forward, we plan to refine our competitive edge, deepen our expertise in stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products, and expand our brand influence among our clients on a global basis,” commented Mr. Di Wang, Chairman of Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.
Financial Results for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2021
Revenue
For the half-year ended March 31, 2021, revenue increased by $4.33 million or 16.94% to $29.89 million from $25.56 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the growth
in the number of our domestic clients and sales.
Gross Profit
Gross profit decreased by $0.95 million or 15.08% to $5.35 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021 from $6.30 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease of gross profit was mainly
due to that we lowered the price of our products sold to attract new customers in order to expand our market share.
Operating Expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $1.79 million, or 91.79%, to $3.74 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021 from $1.95 million for the same
period in 2020. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to 1) increase of expenses related to our initial public offering completed in January 2021. 2) increase of one-off cash
compensation and performance bonuses that we paid to our core employees during the reporting period.
Research and development expenses increased by $0.10 million, or 12.05%, to $0.93 million for the half year ended March 31, 2021 from $0.83 million for the same period in
2020.
Total operating expenses increased by $1.88 million, or 67.38%, to $4.67 million for the half-year ended March 31, 2021 from $2.79 million for the same period in
2020.
Total Operating Income
Total operating income was $0.68 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, decreased by $2.83 million or 80.63% from $3.51 million during the same period in 2020. The decrease was primarily
due to the increase in SG&A expenses.
Other Income (Expenses)
Interest expenses were $0.93 million for the half-year ended March 31, 2021, compared to $1.04 million for the same period during the prior year. Other net income was $0.96
million for the half-year ended March 31, 2021, compared to $0.55 million for the same period during the prior year. As a result, total net other expenses were $0.03 million for the
half-year ended March 31, 2021, compared to total net other expenses of $0.49 million for the same period during the prior year.
Net Income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share
As a result of the factors described above, our net income was $0.64 million for the half-year ended March 31, 2021, compared to a net income of $2.68 million for the same period during the
prior year.
After deducting for non-controlling interests, net income attributable to Huadi International was $0.64 million, or basic and diluted earnings of $0.06 per share, for the
six months ended March 31, 2021. This compared to net income attributable to Huadi International of $2.65 million, or $0.27 per share, for the same period in the prior
year.
Financial Condition
As of March 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $19.71 million, compared to $0.80 million as of September 30, 2020. Short-term bank borrowings were $32.35
million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $31.22 million as of September 30, 2020.
Net accounts receivable was $14.20 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $13.62 million as of September 30, 2020. Inventories were $23.62 million as
of March 31, 2021, compared to $20.84 million as of September 30, 2020. Accounts payable was $1.30 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $1.86 million as
of September 30, 2020.
Total current assets and current liabilities were $68.74 million and $43.74 million, respectively, leading to a current ratio of 1.57 as of March 31, 2021. Total current assets
and current liabilities were $47.35 million and $43.33 million, respectively, leading to a current ratio of 1.09 as of September 30, 2020.
Recent Developments
On April 9, 2021, the Company was awarded stainless steel seamless pipe order contracts that worth RMB 20.65 million (approximately US $3.2 million) after winning the bid for a mining project in
Gansu province, China.
On March 17, 2021, the Company announced that it was awarded stainless steel seamless pipe order contracts that worth RMB 10.2 million (approximately US $1.6 million) after
winning bid for a mining project in China Gansu province.
On March 3, 2021, the Company announced that it has been awarded RMB 12.45 million (approximately US $1.95 million) stainless pipe order contracts after winning bids for two
chemical-related projects.
In January 2021, the Company completed an initial public offering on the NASDAQ stock exchange market and raised $25 million by offering 3.1 million shares
at $8.00 per share, the high end of the range of $7 to $8. At pricing, the Company commanded a market value of $106 million.
About Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.
Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products with extensive distribution facilities and network for over twenty
provinces in China and across international steel pipes industry. It offers a broad range of products exported to twenty countries and regions such as United
States, Mexico, Thailand, Australia, Argentina, Taiwan, India, the Philippines, UAE and Canada. Its products are widely used in the oil & gas
transmission, chemistry engineering, food processing, medical devices, aeronautics and astronautics, boiler, irrigation works construction, electricity, automobile, naval architecture, paper mill
and mechanical industries. For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.huadi.cc.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans,
objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as
“may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s
expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies;
the Company’s future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing;
changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the
foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon
any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review
at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward‐looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise
after the date hereof. For more information, please contact:
HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF MARCH 31, 2021 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
(UNAUDITED, IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)
|
March 31,
2021
|
September 30,
2020
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|19,713,319
|$
|796,794
|Restricted cash
|947,422
|908,410
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,016,194 and $2,910,554, respectively
|14,200,426
|13,618,697
|Accounts receivable – related parties
|1,462,527
|1,914,380
|Notes receivable
|1,918,182
|555,612
|Inventories
|23,615,683
|20,837,594
|Advances to suppliers
|1,683,511
|998,123
|Advances to suppliers – related parties
|4,582,050
|5,342,512
|Other receivables
|619,310
|2,375,031
|Total current assets
|68,742,430
|47,347,153
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|7,216,025
|6,687,642
|Intangible assets, net
|2,375,128
|1,202,687
|Long-term investments
|13,937,452
|13,449,305
|Deferred tax assets
|452,429
|436,583
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|92,723,464
|$
|69,123,370
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,299,469
|$
|1,855,047
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|1,589,502
|1,587,826
|Notes payable
|1,785,769
|1,517,026
|Advances from customers
|2,253,984
|1,515,452
|Due to related parties
|506,394
|1,407,711
|Short-term borrowings
|32,354,467
|31,221,280
|Tax payable
|3,947,312
|4,230,328
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|43,736,897
|43,334,670
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTIGENCIES
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Common stock, $0.0002 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 13,125,000 and 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|2,625
|2,000
|Additional paid-in capital
|44,211,336
|22,531,620
|Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)
|476,719
|(159,189
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|4,058,041
|3,189,856
|Total equity attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.
|48,748,721
|25,564,287
|Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
|237,846
|224,413
|Total shareholders’ equity
|48,986,567
|25,788,700
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|92,723,464
|$
|69,123,370
HUADI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020
(UNAUDITED, IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)
|For the Six Months Ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Sales
|$
|29,887,244
|$
|25,557,407
|Cost of sales
|(24,534,360
|)
|(19,259,740
|)
|Gross profit
|5,352,884
|6,297,667
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|3,742,726
|1,953,069
|Research and development
|928,582
|834,351
|Total operating expenses
|4,671,308
|2,787,420
|Operating income
|681,576
|3,510,247
|Other income (expenses):
|Interest expenses, net
|(926,237
|)
|(1,042,184
|)
|Other income, net
|956,618
|554,456
|Total other expenses, net
|30,381
|(487,728
|)
|Income before income taxes
|711,957
|3,022,519
|Income tax provision
|(69,626
|)
|(341,280
|)
|Net income
|$
|642,331
|$
|2,681,239
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|6,423
|26,812
|Net income attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.
|$
|635,908
|$
|2,654,427
|Net income
|$
|642,331
|$
|2,681,239
|Other comprehensive income:
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|875,195
|174,202
|Total comprehensive income
|1,517,526
|2,855,441
|Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
|8,752
|1,742
|Comprehensive income attributable to Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.
|$
|1,508,774
|$
|2,853,699
|Basic and diluted earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.27
|Diluted
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.27
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|Basic
|11,041,667
|10,000,000
|Diluted
|11,041,667
|10,000,000
