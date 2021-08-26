Minim Launches MikroTik Router Firmware Management Feature for Internet Service Providers

MANCHESTER, NH, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products, today announced that its WiFi as a Service platform can directly manage MikroTik device firmware in subscriber homes. The new feature enhances subscriber network security by ensuring timely device updates and centralized device visibility for the Internet Service Provider (ISP). It also eliminates time, cost, and complexity for ISPs that manually manage these updates; individual updates can take an IT team an average of 10 to 15 minutes per router to perform.

MikroTik routers are used by ISPs worldwide as a fast, flexible, reliable, and affordable choice for homes and offices. The MikroTik brand is especially popular amongst Wireless ISPs (WISPs) — an industry segment that now serves some seven million customers in the U.S. and is seeing their customer base double every five years, according to an April 2021 report from The Carmel Group and the WISP Association (WISPA).



“Consistently reliable and speedy WiFi coverage throughout the home is now crucial. Affordable router solutions that address slow speed, WiFi interruption, and home coverage gaps are highly sought by consumers and help bridge the digital divide,” said Mark Vena, Senior Director of Parks Associates’ Smart Home research practice. “Software architectures that support low-cost routers have a great opportunity to capitalize on the strong growth expected in the rural U.S. broadband market and developing economies.”



Minim’s WiFi as a Service platform supports the majority of MikroTik models, including LTE devices, with the most popular currently including the MikroTik hAP ac2, MikroTik hAP ac, and MikroTik RB4011. Minim’s platform offers the following key benefits for ISPs:

Reduces the need for costly truck rolls to send technicians out for on-site service,

Reduces customer churn by improving poor in-home WiFi performance and the overall support experience, and

Creates a cost-effective way to service customers with a low average revenue per user (ARPU) and automates the support of low-cost, minimally featured hardware.

Provides hardware choice; the Minim platform now manages device brands including: Motorola, ZTE, GL.iNet, and TP-Link.

“Using Minim drastically cut our truck rolls and service calls,” said Matthew Grubbs, Wireless Engineer at Skyweb Illinois, a rural WISP in Central Illinois that deploys MikroTik routers. “I am positive we have less churn due to the fact that we are able to pinpoint problems 10x faster.”