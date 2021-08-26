checkAd

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change from Cerecor Inc.

  • Name change underscores the Company’s transition to developing innovative targeted therapies in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases
  • Robust pipeline of six product candidates advancing in development with eight ongoing clinical programs
  • Four therapies with Rare Pediatric Disease Designation with each potentially eligible for a Priority Review Voucher upon approval
  • Multiple data readouts anticipated in the second half of 2021

WAYNE, Pa. and ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a leading clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases announced today that it has launched its new corporate name Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. This new name reflects the Company’s dedication to helping address the significant unmet medical need for patients, as well as to align with the forward momentum of its large and promising pipeline of potential first-in-class therapeutic candidates. In conjunction with the corporate name change, the Company will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol "AVTX". The new ticker will become effective at the open of the market on August 26, 2021. In addition, the Company will launch a new website address: www.avalotherapeutics.com.

“The rebranding from Cerecor to Avalo Therapeutics comes at a defining moment in our Company's history and better reflects who we are today with our increased focus on immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases," said Michael F. Cola, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalo Therapeutics. "We are excited to continue the advancement of our programs, including our recent expansion of AVTX-002, a promising first-in-class monoclonal antibody, into moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis refractory to anti-TNF alpha therapies. As we enter this exciting period of our corporate journey, we look forward to the numerous data readouts in the second half the 2021.”

Avalo Therapeutics Pipeline

The Company’s current pipeline consists of six product candidates advancing in development with eight ongoing clinical programs.

  • AVTX-002: Anti-LIGHT mAb targeting immune-inflammatory diseases including acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and moderate-to-severe inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis)
  • AVTX-007: Anti-IL-18 mAb targeting immuno-oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases including multiple myeloma and Still’s disease
  • AVTX-006: A dual mTORc1/c2 inhibitor targeting complex lymphatic malformations. This product candidate currently has Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and is eligible for a Priority Review Voucher upon approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
  • AVTX 800 programs (AVTX-801, AVTX-802, and AVTX-803): Therapeutic doses of monosaccharide therapies for congenital disorders of glycosylation (CDGs). Each product candidate has Orphan Drug, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations and is eligible for a Priority Review Voucher upon approval by the U.S. FDA.

About Avalo Therapeutics

