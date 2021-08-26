Clear Blue Technologies Announces 2021 Q2 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF), the Smart Off-Grid Company, today announces its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, with the following highlights:

On a Trailing Four Quarter basis:

TFQ Revenue was $7,714,708, an 112% increase over the previous TFQ period;

Gross profit for TFQ was $2,100,743 or 27.2%, a 138% increase from the previous period ($881,224 or 24.2%);

Non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA for the TFQ was $(3,018,375) compared to $(3,038,214) for the previous TFQ.



For the quarterly Q2 2021 results:

Q2 quarterly revenues were $810,406, a 138% increase over $340,345 for Q2 2020, a combination of Illumient sales in North America, and telecom sales attributed to contracts with telecom infrastructure operators in Africa;

Gross profit for Q2 was $304,283 or 37.5% compared to $144,568 for Q2 2020, a significant increase resulting from higher revenue for the quarter;

Quarterly Non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA was $(833,495) versus $(918,951) in Q2 2020, a 9% improvement resulting from higher revenue, partially offset by higher adjusted operating expenses for the current quarter.



Outlook

The second quarter of 2021 saw a meaningful increase in Clear Blue’s revenues compared to the same period in 2020. Much of that revenue can be attributed to new contracts with telecom infrastructure operators in Africa, which the Company recognizes as an important vertical for continued growth. The global market for telecom tower power systems was $4.47 billion USD in 2021 and will grow at a 3.25% CAGR to $5.25 billion USD in 2026, according to a report by Mordor Intelligence Market Research.

Due to its innovative technology and customer-centric approach, Clear Blue is receiving strong global commitments across multiple countries in this region, and from numerous public and private stakeholders, helping to bring connectivity to growing populations across Africa. For instance, during the quarter, Clear Blue announced a contract with Parallel Wireless to provide Smart Off-Grid power systems and services for a telecom operator in Africa that are expected to ship in Q3 2021.