The Marcus Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Gregory S. Marcus, president and chief executive officer, and Douglas A. Neis, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, will participate in Benchmark’s 8th Annual Virtual Consumer/Media/Entertainment Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The conference features one-on-one and small group virtual meetings. Meetings with Mr. Marcus and Mr. Neis can be scheduled through the Benchmark Company. For more information, please visit https://www.benchmarkcompany.com/.

14th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference

Mr. Marcus and Mr. Neis will also participate in the 14th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The conference consists of private one-on-one and small group video conference calls between company management teams and investors. Meetings with Mr. Marcus and Mr. Neis can be scheduled through Barrington Research Associates. For more information, please visit http://brai.com/.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus Theatres, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,091 screens at 88 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus and BistroPlex brands. The company’s lodging division, Marcus Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 19 hotels, resorts and other properties in nine states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005073/en/