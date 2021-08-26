REPEAT -- Major Precious Metals Provides an Update on Its Skaergaard Drilling Program
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Precious Metals Corp. (“Major Precious Metals” or the “Company”) (CSE:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF |
FRANKFURT:3EZ) is pleased to provide an update on its Phase I diamond drilling program at its Skaergaard Project (“Skaergaard”) in eastern Greenland. Drilling commenced in July and
has prioritized the northern part of the Skaergaard deposit including several areas being drilled to determine the open-cut potential at Skaergaard. Historically, these priority areas were never
drilled at Skaergaard due to the focus being on defining a resource in the southern part of the deposit.
Successful completion of these drill holes within these key priority areas by this September has the potential to both upgrade and significantly expand the existing mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) for Skaergaard. The current MRE includes Indicated Mineral Resources of 81.6 million tonnes at 2.10 g/t PdEq resulting in 5.51 Moz contained PdEq ounces and Inferred Mineral Resources of 217.3 million tonnes at 2.05 g/t PdEq resulting in 14.4 Moz contained PdEq ounces at a cutoff grade of 1.43 g/t PdEq. The current MRE is supported by a National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) technical report (the “Report”) with an effective date of April 15, 2021. The Report was prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. (“SLR”) and was filed on SEDAR on May 25, 2021.
Tony Williams, Chairman and CEO of Major Precious Metals commented, “The Report confirms that Skaergaard already contains a very large Palladium and Gold Resource with known mineralization open in all directions and we are excited to highlight some of the key target areas and priorities for our current drilling program.”
Skaergaard Drilling Priorities
The Company is prioritizing the following key target areas (Zone 1 to 4) at Skaergaard for its current drilling program to both upgrade the existing mineral resource categories and significantly increase the size of the mineral resource (Figure 1):
- Several NW-SE trending drill fences in the northern part of the deposit with drill holes spaced approximately 300 m apart (Zone 1). Completion of these drill holes will allow the Company to not only upgrade the resource classification in this large area, but possibly expand the mineral resources further to the north from the existing geological model;
- Several drill holes in the northeast to determine the open-cut potential of the near surface mineralization in this area (Zone 2);
- Several drill holes immediately north of the glacier to determine the open-cut potential of the near-surface mineralization in this area (Zone 3); and
- Several drill holes southwest of the glacier to extend and upgrade the near-surface resource in this area (Zone 4).
Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92f96322-0984-49ce ...
0 Kommentare