REPEAT -- Major Precious Metals Provides an Update on Its Skaergaard Drilling Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Precious Metals Corp. (“Major Precious Metals” or the “Company”) (CSE:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ) is pleased to provide an update on its Phase I diamond drilling program at its Skaergaard Project (“Skaergaard”) in eastern Greenland. Drilling commenced in July and has prioritized the northern part of the Skaergaard deposit including several areas being drilled to determine the open-cut potential at Skaergaard. Historically, these priority areas were never drilled at Skaergaard due to the focus being on defining a resource in the southern part of the deposit.



Successful completion of these drill holes within these key priority areas by this September has the potential to both upgrade and significantly expand the existing mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) for Skaergaard. The current MRE includes Indicated Mineral Resources of 81.6 million tonnes at 2.10 g/t PdEq resulting in 5.51 Moz contained PdEq ounces and Inferred Mineral Resources of 217.3 million tonnes at 2.05 g/t PdEq resulting in 14.4 Moz contained PdEq ounces at a cutoff grade of 1.43 g/t PdEq. The current MRE is supported by a National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) technical report (the “Report”) with an effective date of April 15, 2021. The Report was prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. (“SLR”) and was filed on SEDAR on May 25, 2021.