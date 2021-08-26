checkAd

Vivendi The Financial Part of the Universal Music Group B.V. Capital Markets Day on Vivendi’s Website

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) announces that the financial section of the management presentation at the Universal Music Group B.V. Capital Markets Day on August 25, 2021, is available online at:
https://www.vivendi.com/en/shareholders-investors/financial-operations ....

The following press release is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or to any U.S. person.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has built a world-class media, content and communications group. The Group owns leading, strongly complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas Group), publishing (Editis), magazines (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft), live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and aims at being carbon neutral by 2025. In addition, the Group helps building more open, inclusive and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and to its businesses, and by increasing awareness of 21st-century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com

Important disclaimers

This announcement is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017, as amended (the “Prospectus Regulation”), and shares of Universal Music Group will be distributed in circumstances that do not constitute “an offer to the public” within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. This announcement and the materials to be shared in connection with the Capital Markets Day shall constitute an advertisement for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation relating to the intention of Universal Music Group to proceed with its proposed listing on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam (the “Admission”). This announcement and the materials to be shared in connection with the Capital Markets Day are not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy shares in the capital of Universal Music Group (“Shares”) in any jurisdiction. Further details about the Admission will be included in a prospectus to be issued by Universal Music Group (the “Prospectus”). Once the Prospectus has been approved by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) (the “AFM”), the Prospectus will be published and made available at no cost through the corporate website of Universal Music Group. Potential investors should read the Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the Shares, including the risk factors to be included in the Prospectus. The approval of the Prospectus by the AFM should not be understood as an endorsement of the quality of the Shares and/or Universal Music Group, including its financial position.

