Wiley Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), a global leader in research and education, will release its First Quarter 2022 results prior to market open on Thursday, September 2, 2021. The Company has scheduled a conference call beginning at 10 am ET that day to discuss the results.
- The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3384264/798549EF00EC73C2803C99A64C083AD2, or on Wiley’s Investor Relations website at investors.wiley.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of one year.
- US and Canada callers, please dial (844) 418-0103 and enter the participant code 9996020#. Or International callers, please dial (236) 714-3019 and enter the participant code 9996020#.
About Wiley
Wiley (NYSE: JWA) is a global leader in research and education, unlocking human potential by enabling discovery, powering education, and shaping workforces. For over 200 years, Wiley has fueled the world's knowledge ecosystem. Today, our high-impact content, platforms, and services help researchers, learners, institutions, and corporations achieve their goals in an ever-changing world.
