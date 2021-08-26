Galane Gold Ltd. Releases Financial and Operating Results for Q2 2021

A copy of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and the corresponding Management’s Discussion and Analysis are available under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. All references to “$” in this press release refer to United States dollars.

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galane Gold Ltd. (“Galane Gold” or the Company”) (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce the release of its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Produced 5,851 ounces of gold at Mupane and sold its gold at an average sales price of $1,787 per ounce.

Earnings from mining operations for the period of $1,484,410.

Capitalised $2,464,922 of concentrate sales produced by Galaxy.

Positive cash flows from operating activities of $544,675.

$2,309,975 of debt repaid.



Galane Gold CEO, Nick Brodie commented: “We continue to make good progress at Galaxy by exceeding our production targets plus commencing stoping in the Galaxy ore body. In addition, based on the excellent condition of the Summit Mine and the Banner Mill, we have decided to advance a plan with a shorter path to production(1).

As stated in our press release of August 9, 2021, Mupane production was not at the level we had hoped for in the second quarter due to problems experienced at its main jaw crusher, employee absence due to COVID-19, issues with its main incoming transformer and production complications at Tau due to poor performance by its mining contractor.

Despite this, we have continued to make considerable progress in the reduction of debt on our balance sheet. We are also currently seeing on-plan performance from our mining contractor and we will continue to work with them to maintain that for the remainder of this year(1).”

