Lucky Secures Over $2.5 Million of Commitments Towards a $3.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement' or 'Offering') consisting of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement' or 'Offering') consisting of 43,750,000 units of the Company (the 'Units') at a price of CDN$0.08 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN $3.5 Million. Each Unit consists of one common share ('Common Share') of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ('Warrant'). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Company at a price of CDN $0.15 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. All of the Common Shares and Warrants issued in connection to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The Company has already obtained commitments exceeding CDN $2.5 million and expects to close a first tranche by September 3, 2021. The second and final tranche is expected to close in the following weeks. The Company wishes to thank its US corporate advisor, EAS Advisors, LLC, acting through Odeon Capital Group LLC, member of FINRA/SIPC/MSRB/NFA, for its assistance with the Private Placement.

The Company may pay finder's fees on a portion of the Private Placement in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange Approval.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to complete the very first drill program on the Company's Fortuna Project in Ecuador and for general working capital.

The drill program is expected to be approximately 3,000 meters and is a follow up to the recent discoveries made during the surface exploration work over the past 18 months. These include Wayka's trench T6 which sampled 17.63 g/t gold over 3.0 meters (Please click here to read July 30, 2021 News Release).

About Lucky
Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits. Lucky owns a 100% interest in the Fortuna Property.

The Company's Fortuna Project is comprised of twelve contiguous, 550 km2 (55,000 Hectares, or 136,000 Acres) exploration concessions. Fortuna is located in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador.

Covid-19 Safety Protocols
Lucky Minerals has strict rules in place for all workers arriving to and from field sites. All personnel are tested upon arriving and leaving and are tested every two weeks. All personnel are housed in separate and private accommodations and are isolated from the community.

Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters at Wayka
