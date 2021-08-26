checkAd

Express, Inc. Hosts 2021 Investor Event

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) will host a virtual investor event today at 11a.m. Eastern Time (ET). CEO Tim Baxter and members of the Express management team will speak to the Company’s advancement of its EXPRESSway Forward strategy and growth plan to generate over $100 million in operating profit by 2024.

“As we reported on our Earnings call yesterday, our second quarter results were very strong on the top- and bottom line. Our corporate strategy continues to gain momentum, and the evidence that our transformation is well underway continues to build," said Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer. "At our virtual investor event today, we'll share what's next on the EXPRESSway Forward and why Express is such a compelling investment."

The virtual investor event will begin at 11a.m. ET and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section on the Express website, http://www.express.com/investor. The event, including a live question and answer session, will run for approximately one hour. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Express, Inc.

Express is a modern, versatile, dual gender apparel and accessories brand that helps people get dressed for every day and any occasion. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has always been a brand of the now, offering some of the most important and enduring fashion trends. Express aims to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression through a design & merchandising view that brings forward The Best of Now for Real Life Versatility.

The company operates over 500 retail and factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store. Express, Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com.

25.08.21Express, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
03.08.21Express, Inc. Announces Two Events: Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results to Be Reported on August 25, 2021; Virtual Investor Event to Be Hosted on August 26, 2021
