Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Snehal Desai, Evoqua’s Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer, will participate in the following events:

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced that it will participate in four upcoming virtual investor events in September.

a fireside chat at the Berenberg (Virtual) Group Investor Trip, “Aligning With ADG 6 – Investment Ideas In Water,” beginning at 10:00 am ET on Wednesday, September 8, 2021;

a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer Summit, “Navigating the ESG and Climate Transition,” on Tuesday, September 28, 2021; and

a panel discussion at the Goldman Sachs Water Symposium, beginning at 1:00 pm ET on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Ben Stas, Evoqua’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following event:

a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley (Virtual) 9th Annual Laguna Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Dan Brailer, Vice President of Investor Relations for Evoqua, will join the above participants in virtual group discussions during these events.

All of the events except for the Berenberg fireside chat will be webcast. Fireside chat times, registration, and audio replay details for these events, once available, can be found on Evoqua’s Investor Relations website: https://aqua.evoqua.com.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services and expertise to support industrial, municipal and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005045/en/