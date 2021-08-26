Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Announces Ideal Diode Protection Switch Suitable for Type-C Power Delivery

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors and power ICs, announced today a new Type-C Power Delivery high voltage sink protection switch using ideal diode methodology for reverse current protection. The AOZ13984DI-02 and AOZ13987DI-02 are smart protection switches in a single small thermally enhanced 3mm x 3mm DFN package. The new products use AOS’s advanced co-packaging technology, combining a high-performance IC with protection features and our latest high SOA Trench MOSFET. The new devices offer low R DS(ON) (20mohm) back-to-back MOSFETs to block any reverse current under fault conditions and are capable of up to 28V absolute maximum voltage.

Smart protection switch provides industry-leading performance, up to 28V absolute maximum voltage and Ideal Diode True Reverse Current Blocking for Type-C PD applications (Graphic: Business Wire)

Typically, a USB Type-C port adaptor supplies 5V at plug-in. Once plugged in, the client device negotiates a higher voltage for fast charging. The rise time for VBUS voltage from 5V to the final target value is very slow per the USB standard. Typical Type C protection switch designs that rely on a comparator to detect a voltage drop across the back-to-back power switches do not work with slow rising VBUS voltages and are susceptible to system-level faults. It’s for this reason, robust system designs implement an ideal diode approach. Typically, such solutions were implemented discretely and require many external components and lack protection features that are possible with an integrated circuit-based approach.

AOZ13987DI-02 and AOZ13984DI-02 feature Ideal Diode True Reverse Current Blocking (IDTRCB), allowing no reverse current at any conditions. They also feature 28V absolute maximum voltage with startup SOA management and other protections.

“The thinner profile, higher power, and greater flexibility offered by USB Type-C and USB PD 3.0 standards have allowed many notebook computers to only use Type-C ports for both power delivery and as a high-speed interface. Thus, eliminating the need for a dedicated power connector. As multiple Type C ports have become ubiquitous in consumer and computing designs, AOS’s new family of ideal diode-based protection switches offer a robust, reliable solution. And as always, AOS’s ability to combine TrenchFET technology with leading IC design enables a compact, efficient solution,” said Peter Cheng, Power IC Senior Marketing Director at AOS.