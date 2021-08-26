Medallia Announces Medallia Marketing Experience on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Companies can leverage information flagged by Medallia - such as potential churn risk, sentiment segmentation, and even AI-identified upsell opportunities - to engage with their customers in more personalized ways. Access to better information helps organizations better understand the needs and expectations of their customers by creating more precise segments, maximizing their campaign budgets, and increasing revenue results.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced it has launched Medallia Marketing Experience on Salesforce AppExchange , empowering customers to access customer sentiment, behavior, and perception data to help deliver better experiences across marketing channels.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Medallia Marketing Experience is currently available on AppExchange at: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00 ....

“For years marketers have had to infer what customers want based on behavioral, operational, and product data. With Medallia’s addition to AppExchange, marketers can now also incorporate what customers are actually telling them in order to drive more effective marketing while delivering a more positive customer experience,” said Medallia Chief Product Officer Sarika Khana. “We are thrilled to add Medallia Marketing Experience to our existing offerings on AppExchange to help enable marketers to create more exceptional experiences.”

“Medallia Marketing Experience is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by offering valuable customer experience insights to personalize marketing strategies,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success.”

This new product joins Medallia’s two existing listings on the AppExchange, Medallia Sales & Service Experience for Salesforce and Medallia Closed Loop Service for Salesforce.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge. Salesforce, AppExchange, Marketing Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005132/en/