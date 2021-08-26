checkAd

Green Dot Appoints Mike Althouse as Chief Compliance Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) today announced the appointment of Mike Althouse as Chief Compliance Officer. In this role, Althouse will oversee the company’s compliance programs and work to ensure the digital bank adheres to all state and federal regulations as it strives to seamlessly connect people to their money. Althouse will report to the CEO of Green Dot Bank, Greg Quarles.

“Green Dot is well-positioned for growth with its own bank charter, leading products, world-class partners and a tremendously talented workforce, and I’m thrilled to join the team,” said Mr. Althouse. “Aligning the company’s compliance program and strategy to support its growth trajectory is critical, and it’s a responsibility I’m proud to accept.”

Althouse brings more than two decades of compliance leadership experience to Green Dot. He joins the company from The Bancorp, where he served as Chief Compliance Officer responsible for overseeing and improving the bank’s compliance programs spanning the consumer and commercial deposit and lending divisions, which included community banking, private-label banking, prepaid card, institutional banking, leasing and small business lending.

“Green Dot’s bank charter is a strong competitive differentiator and one of our most unique assets as a fintech focused on addressing the most pressing financial challenges of consumers and small businesses,” said Greg Quarles, CEO, Green Dot Bank. “Mike’s experience leading compliance programs for a variety of leading financial institutions will help ensure we maintain the highest standards of compliance as our company continues to grow and evolve.”

Prior to The Bancorp, Althouse served as Deputy Chief Compliance Officer of Barclays U.S. Consumer Bank, leading the Advisory team and providing oversight of regulatory, conduct and reputation risk management activities. Prior to that, he held roles as Head of U.S. Credit Compliance for PayPal and as Compliance Lead for a Private Label Credit Card program at Capital One.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and registered bank holding company committed to delivering trusted, best-in-class money management and payment solutions to customers and partners, seamlessly connecting people to their money. Green Dot’s proprietary technology enables it to build products and features that address the most pressing financial challenges of consumers and businesses, transforming the way they manage and move money and making financial empowerment more accessible for all.

Green Dot offers a broad set of financial services to consumers and businesses including debit, checking, credit, prepaid, and payroll cards, as well as robust money processing services, tax refunds, cash deposits and disbursements. Its flagship digital banking platform GO2bank offers consumers simple and accessible mobile banking designed to help improve financial health over time. The company’s banking platform services business enables a growing list of the world’s largest and most trusted consumer and technology brands to deploy customized, seamless, value-driven money management solutions for their customers.

Founded in 1999, Green Dot has served more than 33 million customers directly and many millions more through its partners. The Green Dot Network of more than 90,000 retail distribution locations nationwide, more than all remaining bank branches in the U.S. combined, enables it to operate primarily as a “branchless bank.” Green Dot Bank is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC1. For more information about Green Dot’s products and services, please visit www.greendot.com.

1 Green Dot Bank also operates under the following registered trade names: GO2Bank, GoBank and Bonneville Bank. All of these registered trade names are used by, and refer to, a single FDIC-insured bank, Green Dot Bank. Deposits under any of these trade names are deposits with Green Dot Bank and are aggregated for deposit insurance coverage up to the allowable limits.

Green Dot Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Dot Appoints Mike Althouse as Chief Compliance Officer Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) today announced the appointment of Mike Althouse as Chief Compliance Officer. In this role, Althouse will oversee the company’s compliance programs and work to ensure the digital bank adheres to all state and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission of Supplemental Biologics License Application to ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Servier and OSE Immunotherapeutics Announce Enrollment of First Patient in OSE-127/S95011 Phase 2 ...
ErosSTX Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding its Annual Report Filing Delay and Common Stock ...
Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Cassava ...
onsemi to Acquire GT Advanced Technologies
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21Austin Chamber’s Opportunity Austin and Green Dot Corporation Announce Headquarters Relocation for Fintech Pioneer & Digital Bank
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Green Dot Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten