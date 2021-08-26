checkAd

Evolv Express Named a 2021 New Product of the Year by Security Today

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the global leader in weapons detection security screening, has been named New Product of the Year in the Pedestrian Security Entrances category by Security Today.

Each year, The Security Today New Product of the Year Award honors the outstanding product development achievements of security equipment manufacturers whose products are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security.

“We are thrilled to be amongst these innovative companies who are dedicated to creating a safer world,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. “For decades, venues have used 20th century technology to detect 21st century threats. In a world where experience matters greatly, visitors have had to wait in long lines, remove everything from their pockets and bags and walk through a system one-by-one. That is simply no longer acceptable or secure. With Evolv Express, cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence helps provide the highest levels of weapons detection while also improving the visitor experience.”

Evolv Express is recognized alongside 42 winners in categories across the security spectrum. For more information on the New Product of the Year award winners, visit www.securitytoday.com.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is a leader in weapons detection for security screening, securing the world’s most iconic venues and companies. Our mission is enabling a better experience and better security for venues, creating a safer world to work, learn, and play by transforming physical security to make everywhere safer. We give sports fans, theme park visitors, concertgoers, shoppers, employees, students, and others peace of mind so that they can gather without fear of violence. Our security screening has scanned more than 60 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States, and our technology combines powerful, advanced sensors with proven artificial intelligence (AI), security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors.

