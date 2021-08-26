XL Fleet to Electrify Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Pickup Trucks with Hybrid Electric Upfit Technology

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), a leader in vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, today announced it is now offering its hybrid electric drive system for Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy duty pickup trucks. The XLH system represents the Company’s first electrification product to be available for Ram Commercial, Stellantis’ (NYSE: STLA) line of commercial pickup trucks.

XL Fleet's hybrid electric drive system is now available for Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty pickup trucks (Photo: Business Wire)

XL Fleet’s newest product represents the fourth OEM platform on which its electrification systems are compatible, which also includes hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric drive solutions for Ford, General Motors and Isuzu fleet vehicles. With the Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy duty pickup models added to its hybrid product line, XL Fleet now electrifies four of the U.S.’s top-selling pickup brands, including Ford F-series, Chevrolet Silverado, Ram and GMC Sierra trucks.

With the addition of Stellantis, the world’s fourth largest automaker, and its popular Ram truck and commercial lineup to its roster of OEM partners, XL Fleet continues to diversify its product portfolio to meet a broader range of vehicles, applications and specifications for its fleet customers. Ram pickups are renowned among fleets for their exceptional towing capability, comfort and luxury design, and can now realize significant fuel economy improvements and CO2 emissions reductions with an XL Hybrid electric drive system installed.

“Adding a global leader like Stellantis to our network of OEM partners represents a great milestone for XL Fleet, and provides another world-class platform to our product portfolio for customers,” said Dimitri Kazarinoff, Chief Executive Officer of XL Fleet. “The Ram Commercial line of pickup trucks generates significant demand in the fleet industry, and this platform opens attractive new opportunities for our current customers and prospects to electrify their fleet. We continue to execute on our strategy of building the broadest and most diverse network of fleet electrification solutions on the market, while helping customers to immediately move forward on meeting their sustainability goals.”