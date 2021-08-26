Society for the Advancement of Patient Blood Management (SABM) Publication Recommends Continuous Hemoglobin Monitoring

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the conclusions of a whitepaper published by the Society for the Advancement of Patient Blood Management (SABM) which highlights the importance of continuous hemoglobin (Hgb) monitoring to improve patient outcomes in critical care and perioperative settings. 1 The authors of the publication concluded that “continuous Hgb monitoring devices provide highly valuable real-time trending data that can assist clinicians in making timelier decisions.”

Masimo Root Monitor and rainbow SpHb Sensor (Graphic: Business Wire)

Founded in 2001, SABM is recognized as a key educational resource for Patient Blood Management (PBM). The society defines PBM as the timely application of evidence-based medical and surgical concepts designed to maintain Hgb concentration, optimize hemostasis and minimize blood loss in an effort to improve patient outcomes. To that end, the SABM whitepaper reviews over 10 years of peer-reviewed publications on continuous hemoglobin in making its conclusion. The whitepaper notes that “having continuous access to Hgb levels in real-time offers a clear advantage over the traditional measurement methods as it enables the clinicians to detect changes in Hgb levels quickly and adjust the clinical management strategies accordingly.”

Masimo offers noninvasive and continuous hemoglobin monitoring, SpHb, as part of its rainbow Pulse CO-Oximetry platform. To display SpHb trends, Masimo rainbow sensors can connect to a variety of Masimo Pulse CO-Oximeters, including patient monitors available or in development from more than 20 other Masimo OEM Partners. For details, visit masimo.com/oem/partners. By utilizing multiple wavelengths of light, SpHb provides real-time visibility to changes, or lack of changes, in hemoglobin between invasive blood samples.

Continuous hemoglobin monitoring with SpHb as part of PBM programs has been found to improve outcomes in both high- and low- blood loss surgeries, such as reducing the percentage of patients receiving transfusions,2 reducing the units of red blood cells transfused per patient,3-4 reducing the time to transfusion,5 reducing costs,6 and even reducing mortality 30 and 90 days after surgery by 33% and 29%, respectively.7 This evidence of SpHb’s impact on outcomes spans the globe, representing 6 countries on 4 different continents.2-8