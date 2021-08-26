checkAd

Society for the Advancement of Patient Blood Management (SABM) Publication Recommends Continuous Hemoglobin Monitoring

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the conclusions of a whitepaper published by the Society for the Advancement of Patient Blood Management (SABM) which highlights the importance of continuous hemoglobin (Hgb) monitoring to improve patient outcomes in critical care and perioperative settings.1 The authors of the publication concluded that “continuous Hgb monitoring devices provide highly valuable real-time trending data that can assist clinicians in making timelier decisions.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005434/en/

Masimo Root Monitor and rainbow SpHb Sensor (Graphic: Business Wire)

Masimo Root Monitor and rainbow SpHb Sensor (Graphic: Business Wire)

Founded in 2001, SABM is recognized as a key educational resource for Patient Blood Management (PBM). The society defines PBM as the timely application of evidence-based medical and surgical concepts designed to maintain Hgb concentration, optimize hemostasis and minimize blood loss in an effort to improve patient outcomes. To that end, the SABM whitepaper reviews over 10 years of peer-reviewed publications on continuous hemoglobin in making its conclusion. The whitepaper notes that “having continuous access to Hgb levels in real-time offers a clear advantage over the traditional measurement methods as it enables the clinicians to detect changes in Hgb levels quickly and adjust the clinical management strategies accordingly.”

Masimo offers noninvasive and continuous hemoglobin monitoring, SpHb, as part of its rainbow Pulse CO-Oximetry platform. To display SpHb trends, Masimo rainbow sensors can connect to a variety of Masimo Pulse CO-Oximeters, including patient monitors available or in development from more than 20 other Masimo OEM Partners. For details, visit masimo.com/oem/partners. By utilizing multiple wavelengths of light, SpHb provides real-time visibility to changes, or lack of changes, in hemoglobin between invasive blood samples.

Continuous hemoglobin monitoring with SpHb as part of PBM programs has been found to improve outcomes in both high- and low- blood loss surgeries, such as reducing the percentage of patients receiving transfusions,2 reducing the units of red blood cells transfused per patient,3-4 reducing the time to transfusion,5 reducing costs,6 and even reducing mortality 30 and 90 days after surgery by 33% and 29%, respectively.7 This evidence of SpHb’s impact on outcomes spans the globe, representing 6 countries on 4 different continents.2-8

Seite 1 von 5
Masimo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Society for the Advancement of Patient Blood Management (SABM) Publication Recommends Continuous Hemoglobin Monitoring Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the conclusions of a whitepaper published by the Society for the Advancement of Patient Blood Management (SABM) which highlights the importance of continuous hemoglobin (Hgb) monitoring to improve patient …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission of Supplemental Biologics License Application to ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Servier and OSE Immunotherapeutics Announce Enrollment of First Patient in OSE-127/S95011 Phase 2 ...
ErosSTX Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding its Annual Report Filing Delay and Common Stock ...
Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Cassava ...
onsemi to Acquire GT Advanced Technologies
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.08.21Neue Studie beurteilt den Einsatz von Masimo PVi zur Überwachung des Volumenstatus bei spontan atmenden Hämodialysepatienten
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo PVi to Monitor Volume Status in Spontaneously Breathing Hemodialysis Patients
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo Bridge As an Alternative to Opioids
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Masimo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten