D-BOX expands its global theatrical footprint with ten new locations

MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment experiences, is pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement with one of the largest single-brand movie exhibitors in the Southern Hemisphere. Ten new locations outfitted with haptic recliner seats will be added to their existing D-BOX equipped locations before December 31, 2023. With a loyal and growing fan base in over 40 countries, D-BOX now has 768 screens all around the world thanks to these additional locations, including eight new screens announced recently with Cinemark, that are all equipped with their proprietary haptic technology.



With these luxurious haptic recliners, D-BOX continues to offer moviegoers a complete immersive dimension to the cinematographic experience by perfectly synchronizing the action on the screen with patented individual motion control in the seats. The result is a premium experience that has literally changed the way people watch movies.