Heat Biologics Unveils Skunkworx Bio, New Drug Discovery Subsidiary

Developing a new era of precision medicines using a unique and proprietary drug discovery platform

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heat Biologics, Inc. (“Heat”) (NASDAQ: HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, today announced the launch of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Skunkworx Bio, Inc. (“Skunkworx”), focused on the development of a drug discovery paradigm to enable rapid drug development.



Skunkworx’s unique, highly diverse, proprietary libraries of “Pocket Biologics” are used to identify miniature proteins which bind to critical domains of druggable targets. The Skunkworx approach aims to enable rapid drug discovery and validation of new innovative therapeutics utilizing advanced computational methods and bioinformatics to further enhance target precision. Skunkworx has successfully identified agonists and antagonists for a number of targets and is in the process of progressing several of these assets through preclinical studies.